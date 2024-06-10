With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly seemingly on the cards, Newcastle United have now reportedly turned their attention towards another free agent, as they look to add more firepower to Eddie Howe's attack.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have wasted no time before getting their business underway this summer, taking full advantage of Kelly's contract expiry at Bournemouth to reportedly lure him to St James' Park this summer. The versatile defender will instantly ease Howe's defensive depth concerns amid long-term injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

However, it's not just Kelly who Newcastle have been linked to, with Juventus' Dean Huijsen also mentioned in what could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Magpies' backline. Meanwhile, those at St James' Park are also reportedly seeking reinforcements at the other end this summer. And once again, bargain deals are the name of the game.

According to the Sunday Mirror (via Geordie Boot Boys), Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Kelechi Ihenacho on a free deal following the expiry of his contract at Leicester City. The ex-Manchester City forward helped the Foxes return to the Premier League last season but failed to sign a contract extension and could now square off against his former side next season.

Earning a reported £80k a week and under the same agency as Joelinton, Newcastle would have room for Iheanacho's wages given the financial boost of his free-agent status this summer. A player with plenty of Premier League experience in front of goal, his arrival would be a true bargain.

What's more, with Callum Wilson's Newcastle future in doubt, Iheanacho represents the perfect potential replacement for the England man this summer.

"Fantastic" Iheanacho can ease potential Wilson blow

With Newcastle reportedly among the clubs that need to sell players before the end of June to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, selling Wilson and replacing him with a free agent in the form of Iheanacho would certainly prove to be wise business. The 27-year-old is capable of stepping into Wilson's role next season, as these stats show.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Kelechi Iheanacho Callum Wilson Goals 5 9 Assists 1 1 Expected Goals 6.3 8.8 Key Passes 15 8

Whilst Wilson is more of an out-and-out striker whose focus is primarily on goals and ability centred around clinical finishing, Iheanacho's ability to create is something that should only benefit Alexander Isak even more next season should the Nigerian complete a summer switch.

The former Leicester man has certainly impressed in the past, with Pep Guardiola once praising him following their time at Manchester City, saying via Goal: "Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe, at that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn't have much space.

“He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I'm delighted it's going well lately. He's playing for the injured Maddison and he links really well with the midfield. He's good in behind, he's fast and in the final third he has the right tempo, he is so clear in front of the goal."