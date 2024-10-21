Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs keen on signing a "high-profile" player in the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

Transfer rumours continue to emerge regarding the Magpies, with Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo strongly linked with sealing a switch to St James' Park. A recent report has even suggested that they are in advanced talks to secure the signing of the 24-year-old, who has scored three times in the Premier League so far this season.

Marc Guehi also remains a top option for Newcastle, and they could even reportedly smash their transfer record by signing him for as much as £80m in January. The England international was constantly linked with a move during the summer but ended up staying at Selhurst Park for the time being.

Meanwhile, the agents of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani are said to have reached out to the Magpies, among numerous other top clubs, with the France international deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique, following a disappointing spell with the Ligue 1 giants.

Another exciting rumoured option for Newcastle is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the mix to acquire his signature. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the German, but he is out of contract at the end of this season.

Newcastle eyeing "high-profile" £29m ace

According to a new claim from Caught Offside, Newcastle are "keen" on signing RB Salzburg starlet Oscar Gloukh in January, with the player himself liking the idea of a move to the Premier League. Meanwhile, his current club are believed to be "open" to selling him midway through the season, entertaining offers of £29m in the process.

Gloukh is a special young talent with such a bright future, so the idea of Newcastle snapping him up ahead of some of their rivals is undoubtedly exciting. The 20-year-old has already registered 39 goal contributions (16 goals and 23 assists) in 71 appearances for Salzburg, despite still being such a young player learning his trade, and he has three goals in 14 caps for Israel.

Gloukh has also been lauded by Gerhard Struber: "He presents a great learning curve. He’s a high-profile player and he understands how he’s supposed to play without the ball. We’re very pleased with his development."

While at his best in an attacking midfield role, the Israeli ace can also thrive in a deeper position, with his versatility likely to appeal to Eddie Howe. There is also still so much more to come from him, with his peak years a long way ahead of him, so Newcastle would be signing a player who could grow into a genuine superstar at St James'.

Given the fact that Salzburg also aren't demanding big money for Gloukh means he could be a steal, too, so there are almost no negatives to the Magpies making a move for him.