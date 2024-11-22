Newcastle United are believed to be eyeing a potential move for a "fantastic" Champions League-winning ace, according to a new transfer rumour.

The Magpies return to Premier League action after the international break, welcoming a struggling West Ham side to St James' Park on Monday evening. The 3-1 win away to Nottingham Forest last time around was a further sign that Eddie Howe's side have found their groove, especially after winning 1-0 at home to Arsenal the previous weekend.

While much focus is on the improvements on the pitch, there are also plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds, as Newcastle look to bolster their squad, whether that be in the January transfer window or next summer.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was linked with a move to St James' plenty of times during the summer, and while he has remained with the Clarets for the time being, he has again been mentioned as a target. He could be seen as not only a replacement for Martin Dubravka but also a long-term successor to Nick Pope between the sticks.

There is also every chance that this will be Callum Wilson's final year at Newcastle, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season, and Botafogo striker Igor Jesus has reportedly been lined up as a possible replacement for him.

Newcastle eyeing move for "fantastic" player

According to a new update from The Boot Room, Newcastle are monitoring Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz "closely", as they eye a move for him.

Fellow Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham are also mentioned as options for the 25-year-old, who has been limited to just two starts in La Liga this season, finding it hard to oust some world-renowned names from the starting lineup.

Diaz could be a shrewd signing for Newcastle if they managed to pull it off, with the Moroccan an incredibly talented player who could light up St James' with his trickery and end product.

The Madrid star won the Champions League last season and has scored seven goals in just eight caps for Morocco, having switched his allegiances from Spain, initially appearing once at senior level for the reigning European champions.

Meanwhile, Italy legend Alessandro Nesta rates Diaz highly as a footballer, saying he "has these fantastic plays in tight spaces", while Clarence Seedorf has hailed his creativity, saying:

"Getting past your man makes all the difference. One can make a thousand passes and not create a single chance. We need players who take responsibility, as Leao and Diaz did on the goalscoring occasion. When something special happens, it’s because someone got past their man."

Players of Diaz's ilk are exactly what Newcastle would welcome, in terms of providing a little more creative spark in the final third, and the Madrid ace could be perfect for the right-sided attacking role where Howe craves extra quality.

At 25, he is both experienced and still relatively young, and if his current club are willing to let him leave, the Magpies may view him as a perfect option out wide.