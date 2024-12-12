As the January transfer window approaches, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards a young defender who just pocketed one of Europe's best forwards in the Champions League.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies desperately need reinforcements amid their frustrating inconsistency throughout the current campaign. If Eddie Howe has his sights set on taking his side back into the European places then he must receive backing from those at St James' Park in the winter window. On that front, it's a big month for Paul Mitchell too, given how the new sporting director failed to welcome several fresh faces in the summer, resulting in Newcastle's struggles ever since.

With that in mind, the rumours have already been coming thick and fast. The likes of Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo have already been linked with a 2025 switch to Newcastle and the Magpies know all about the latter's quality after last weekend. But it's not just attacking reinforcements that have been mentioned, given Newcastle's need for a central defender.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Mitchell is now plotting a move to sign Joel Ordonez after sending scouts to watch his performance in Club Brugge's 2-1 victory over Sporting Club in midweek Champions League action.

The 20-year-old, valued at a reported £25m, played a large part in keeping Viktor Gyokeres quiet and limited the star striker to just one shot, 0.07 expected goals and just four touches inside the area. Ordonez, meanwhile, completed nine defensive actions in an impressive display.

Newcastle aren't alone in their interest, however, with Chelsea and Manchester United also in attendance and watching the young defender alongside other talents to create a hectic Premier League race for his signature. Following their recent defensive struggles, it's a race that Newcastle ought to win.

"Complete" Ordonez can solve Newcastle's defensive problem

After failing to sign Marc Guehi last summer despite months of chasing his signature, Newcastle's main defensive problem remains a lack of depth behind Fabian Schar and Sven Botman. With the latter still recovering from an ACL injury alongside Jamaal Lascelles, Howe has been left to shift Dan Burn into a makeshift central defender from left-back in what has undoubtedly played a part in the Magpies' form.

Still just 20 years old, however, Ordonez can solve that problem for years to come and step in alongside either Botman or Schar when the time comes. The Club Brugge man has already shown what he can do on the European stage and has earned high praise as a result. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig went as far as describing Ordonez as "complete" back in November.

Whether Newcastle make their move in January remains to be seen, but Ordonez should certainly be on their list of targets in 2025 as they look to bolster their defensive options.