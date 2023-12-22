With the second half of the season left to salvage a disappointing campaign, Newcastle United could look to splash the cash in the January transfer window to make up for their summer failure. Out of all of Eddie Howe's arrivals, only Tino Livramento is a consistent feature in his Premier League side, to sum up just how poor the Magpies' recruitment was in preparation for the current campaign.

Of course, injuries haven't helped, but the injuries have only been allowed to play their part due to Newcastle's insufficient squad depth. The winter window gives those at St James' Park the chance to finally solve that problem, however, starting with the potential arrival of an in-demand right-back.

Newcastle transfer news

Speaking on potential January arrivals at the start of the month, Howe made a surprise admissions following Nick Pope's long-term injury, saying via The Independent: “I’ve seen a lot of the media headlines and press speculation regarding goalkeepers and other players. We’ve not made any enquiries about January in any position. If that was the case, we’d be recruiting in every position given the injuries we have in the squad. Hopefully that changes by January. This is an opportunity for our goalkeepers to cement their positions.”

As January approaches, however, that may have changed. According to The Sun, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic, who has been scouted by the Magpies. If Newcastle do want to land the 21-year-old though, they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as Barcelona, AS Roma and Inter Milan during the winter window.

It also remains to be seen whether Salzburg would sanction a sale next month, given that they reportedly rejected a £21.5m bid from Roma last summer. What could hand Newcastle an advantage in negotiating with Dedic is the fact that Joelinton's agent is the same as the Salzburg gem, which could smooth any negotiations.

"Fantastic" Dedic is the perfect Trippier successor

When the transfer window swings open, it looks as though Dedic will have the world at his feet with a number of Europe's best reportedly interested in landing his signature. Among those, Newcastle could secure themselves an upgrade on Kieran Tripper.

Trippier's mistakes have recently cost the Magpies dearly, in a sign that the 33-year-old could be nearing the beginning of a decline, meaning that turning to a younger, better model would be smart business from Newcastle, especially with Livramento seemingly capable of thriving on either side. Dedic's stats show that he would be exactly that too.

Player (Champions League) Tackles Per Game Interceptions Per Game Dribbles Per Game WhoScored Rating Amar Dedic 2 1 2 6.88 Kieran Trippier 1.8 0.8 0.5 6.83

Dedic's performances have come with a lot of deserved praise, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "Amar Dedić with another fantastic performance in the Austrian Bundesliga. 21 years of age. With the lack of quality right-backs on the market, this guy should be worth A LOT of money. One of Salzburg's biggest jewels"