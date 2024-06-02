With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly on the cards, Newcastle United are now reportedly interested in signing a Premier League record-holder to boost Eddie Howe's side this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Reports are indicating that the Magpies are set to sign Kelly on a free deal now that his Bournemouth contract has come to an end. The defender is on course to become their first signing of the summer to ease Howe's defensive depth problems. Kelly could instantly help to replace Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who both suffered ACL injuries towards the end of the campaign. The Newcastle target confirmed his Bournemouth exit on Instagram.

He may not be the only defender through the door this summer, however, with Newcastle also reportedly eyeing a move to sign Dean Huijsen from Juventus this summer after seeing their deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo hijacked by Chelsea. Meanwhile, behind Howe's defence, there could also be change given recent links to both Giorgi Mamardashvili and Filip Jorgensen - two La Liga standouts.

What's more, according to West London Sport, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Asmir Begovic, who will soon be a free agent following the end of his Queens Park Rangers contract - though the London club are reportedly in talks over a new deal. The Magpies aren't alone in their interest, however, with West Ham United also reportedly eyeing a free move for the veteran shot-stopper.

Following the departure of Loris Karius, Howe could do with an extra goalkeeper through the door to provide cover for both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, should injuries occur. There are not many goalkeepers with more experience in English football than Begovic either, representing an ideal third choice to turn to this summer. The former Stoke City man looks set to have a decision to make in the coming months.

"Fantastic" Begovic would bring wealth of experience

Now 36 years old, Begovic won't be asked to step into a number one role in the Premier League, but his experience can quickly prove to be invaluable if he completes a move to Newcastle this summer.

Having worked under Howe at Bournemouth too, the former Chelsea shot-stopper should have no trouble settling in. The added history to Begovic's arrival would also be the fact that he holds the Premier League record for the goal from the longest distance after scoring from his goal kick against Stoke City in 2013.

Now over 10 years on, Begovic, on £32,500-a-week, is still earning praise from those in English football, including from QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, who said via Football League World: “We won 1-0, but he made two crucial saves in two crucial key moments.

"We won here at Hull a few months ago in a fantastic performance, again he saved the game for us. Those three points without him would have been impossible, absolutely."

With a decision to make, Begovic will be one to keep an eye on this summer in what could prove to be the final move of his career.