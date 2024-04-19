As much as Newcastle United's focus should arguably be on signing central defenders this summer, those at St James' Park have also turned their attention towards improving Eddie Howe's midfield options.

Newcastle transfer news

It's no surprise that the Magpies have been linked with the likes of Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo in recent weeks following ACL injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. The duo will both miss the rest of the current season and part of the next campaign, leaving PIF with no choice but to turn towards the summer transfer window for options.

The backline isn't the only area that needs reinforcements at Newcastle though, with Howe also left juggling options in midfield this season to sum up the little depth that Newcastle have in their squad as a whole. Given that they could be in Europe again next season, it is an issue that needs addressing. And that's where Ismail Yuksek could come in.

According to Sabah via Sport Witness, Newcastle are now eyeing a move to sign Yuksek ahead of both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur this summer. All three clubs reportedly sent officials to watch the defensive midfielder in his most recent game - a Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg for Fenerbahce against Olympiacos.

In a tight battle for his signature, it remains to be seen how much Fenerbahce will demand for their midfielder this summer. With his contract three years away from expiry, the ball is in the Turkish club's court when it comes to naming their asking price in the coming months.

Yuksek could eventually partner Tonali

After a year out of the game, it's a guessing game as to how Sandro Tonali will return after his ban for breaching betting rules, but if he picks up where he left off, then the Italian may well be the perfect partner for Newcastle target Yuksek. The defensive midfielder can unleash the former AC Milan man and hand the Magpies some much-needed goals from midfield.

If Yuksek arrives and Tonali returns and finds his feet fairly quickly, then Howe's options could suddenly look far more promising in the middle of the park. His side will begin to look like the one capable of finishing inside the Premier League's top four. The fact that Yuksek is still only 25 years old should help things too. In his prime, the Magpies could be landing an underrated deal if they pushed on for the midfielder's signature in the coming months.

Fighting off competition from Aston Villa won't be easy, however, with the Midlands club on course to have Champions League football on offer in a similar benefit to what Newcastle enjoyed last summer. In a reversal of roles, this time it's the Magpies who will be left having to put together the perfect pitch for new arrivals.