With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards beating Tottenham Hotspur in the race to land a future Premier League star.

Newcastle transfer news

It looks set to be a busy summer at St James' Park, with PIF already reportedly getting their business underway by reaching an agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of the season. The left-back, who can also play centre-back, should help ease Eddie Howe's defensive problems in what could go down as one of the bargains of the summer in England.

Free agents seem to be the trend at the moment too, with Tosin Adarabioyo also linked with a switch to the Magpies at the end of his Fulham contract. Suddenly, Howe could have two solid new options alongside the likes of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman next season in moves that could help bridge the gap to the Premier League's top four. It's not just defenders for the here and now that the Magpies could land, however.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, via Caught Offside, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Josh Acheampong from Chelsea this summer ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. The young right-back could be among those who leave Stamford Bridge in a bid to help the Blues avoid any Financial Fair Play sanctions, with Newcastle the side potentially left benefitting.

It wouldn't be the first time that Newcastle have done business with Chelsea for a full-back either, having signed Lewis Hall on from the Blues last summer, which is on course to become permanent at the end of the season. Where Hall has struggled, however, Acheampong will be looking to thrive if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge for St James' Park this summer.

Acheampong may become Trippier successor

It's worth noting that Kieran Trippier, at 33 years old, isn't getting any younger and Newcastle need to start thinking about a replacement. And that's where Acheampong could come in. Still just a teenager and making his way in first-team football, the young right-back could complete a move to St James' Park this summer, before learning from and eventually taking the role of Trippier.

Fending off interest from Tottenham won't be easy, but Newcastle may hope that Chelsea's potential reluctance to sell a young player to a London rival will play a key part in Acheampong's next destination, should he leave this summer.

The likes of Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento have thrived under Howe and the young right-back could go on to do the exact same next season. Having made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season, game time and senior minutes could be the key to whatever decision Acheampong makes in the coming months of the transfer window.