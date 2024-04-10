To say that Newcastle United have endured a frustrating season would be an understatement, with their injury list piling high enough to already force their attention towards the summer transfer window.
Newcastle transfer news
In their first season back in the Champions League since the 2002/03 season, Newcastle have learned a harsh lesson about squad depth, with Eddie Howe quickly left scrambling for options amid a packed schedule. What hasn't helped is his injury list, however, which has seen no limit on the number of players to reach the treatment table.
Newcastle absentees
Likely return date (via Premier Injuries)
Sven Botman
01/01/2025
Jamaal Lascelles
01/01/2025
Sandro Tonali (suspended)
31/08/2024
Lewis Miley
19/05/2024
Callum Wilson
11/05/2024
Joelinton
11/05/2024
Tino Livramento
04/05/2024
Miguel Almiron
04/05/2024
Nick Pope
27/04/2024
Kieran Trippier
24/04/2024
Joe Willock
No return date
Matt Targett
No return date
The biggest concerns on that list should be Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who both suffered ACL injuries to not only end their current campaign but likely half of next season as well. This means that Newcastle have just one recognised central defender available in the form of Fabian Schar, whilst also deploying left-back Dan Burn in the role. A short-term solution, the Magpies have turned their attention towards the summer window.
According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are now eyeing a move to sign Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig. The defender is reportedly ready to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, with his €70m (£60m) release clause up for grabs this summer.
Potentially competing against Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, Newcastle may hope that Simakan prefers starting opportunities at St James' Park over a possible place on the bench in North London.
"Phenomenon" Simakan could step up in Botman's absence
Even during his Strasbourg days, Simakan was impressing plenty, with reserve team manager Francois Keller saying via the official Bundesliga website:
"We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon. He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm."
Now, it is Newcastle who could benefit if they make their move this summer to find a player who is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Botman next season.
League stats 23/24 (via FBref)
Mohamed Simakan
Sven Botman
Progressive Carries
28
0
Progressive Passes
100
35
Blocks
33
20
Tackles Won
25
13
Aerial Duels Won
52
34
As the summer approaches, the Magpies could be wise to make their move for the 23-year-old as soon as possible to fend off any interest from Spurs. Even if the deal is steep, the numbers indicate that Simakan is not a player to miss out on.