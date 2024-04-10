To say that Newcastle United have endured a frustrating season would be an understatement, with their injury list piling high enough to already force their attention towards the summer transfer window.

In their first season back in the Champions League since the 2002/03 season, Newcastle have learned a harsh lesson about squad depth, with Eddie Howe quickly left scrambling for options amid a packed schedule. What hasn't helped is his injury list, however, which has seen no limit on the number of players to reach the treatment table.

Newcastle absentees Likely return date (via Premier Injuries) Sven Botman 01/01/2025 Jamaal Lascelles 01/01/2025 Sandro Tonali (suspended) 31/08/2024 Lewis Miley 19/05/2024 Callum Wilson 11/05/2024 Joelinton 11/05/2024 Tino Livramento 04/05/2024 Miguel Almiron 04/05/2024 Nick Pope 27/04/2024 Kieran Trippier 24/04/2024 Joe Willock No return date Matt Targett No return date

The biggest concerns on that list should be Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who both suffered ACL injuries to not only end their current campaign but likely half of next season as well. This means that Newcastle have just one recognised central defender available in the form of Fabian Schar, whilst also deploying left-back Dan Burn in the role. A short-term solution, the Magpies have turned their attention towards the summer window.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are now eyeing a move to sign Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig. The defender is reportedly ready to leave the Bundesliga club this summer, with his €70m (£60m) release clause up for grabs this summer.

Potentially competing against Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, Newcastle may hope that Simakan prefers starting opportunities at St James' Park over a possible place on the bench in North London.

"Phenomenon" Simakan could step up in Botman's absence

Even during his Strasbourg days, Simakan was impressing plenty, with reserve team manager Francois Keller saying via the official Bundesliga website:

"We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon. He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm."

Now, it is Newcastle who could benefit if they make their move this summer to find a player who is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Botman next season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mohamed Simakan Sven Botman Progressive Carries 28 0 Progressive Passes 100 35 Blocks 33 20 Tackles Won 25 13 Aerial Duels Won 52 34

As the summer approaches, the Magpies could be wise to make their move for the 23-year-old as soon as possible to fend off any interest from Spurs. Even if the deal is steep, the numbers indicate that Simakan is not a player to miss out on.