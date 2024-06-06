Ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is working tirelessly to improve his squad to try and bolster the Magpies’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League once again.

His side were plagued with injuries during the previous season, missing out on European football altogether after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago.

However, it will give the Magpies a great opportunity to return to their best with a more manageable fixture congestion that could prevent a repeat of any injury problems the club were ruined by over the last 12 months.

The fitness problems have highlighted the club’s lack of depth in certain areas, with the Magpies’ forward line in need of attention despite Alexander Isak registering 21 goals in the Premier League during 2023/24.

Anthony Gordon has also excelled achieving double figures in goals and assists in the league for the first time in his professional career. However, despite the duo’s impact at St James’ Park, they need desperately to add one more player to the squad if they are to complete their already impressive attacking trio.

Newcastle interested in signing sought-after £43m star

According to The Athletic, Newcastle remain interested in signing Athlétic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, but face competition from fellow Premier League side Liverpool for his signature this summer.

The 21-year-old right winger has caught the eye in La Liga in recent seasons, however, he enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2023/24, scoring five and assisting 12 as the youngster demonstrated his qualities in the final third.

Williams has a £43m release clause in his current deal in Spain - a deal that would represent excellent business by the Magpies, especially considering the huge increase in player prices over the last few years.

Miguel Almiron is widely linked with a move away from Tyneside this summer, raising funds for a potential new addition, with Williams the perfect player to complete Howe’s attack, producing very similar stats to one current Newcastle forward.

Why Nico Williams could be Gordon 2.0 for Newcastle

When comparing the winger’s stats from the season just gone, the pair have produced very similar stats - as noted by FBref - with Williams the perfect player to feature on the right-hand side for the Magpies.

Whilst Gordon has played slightly more games and contributed with more combined goals and assists, the Spaniard has averaged more assists per 90 based on his number of league appearances in 2023/24.

The youngster has also averaged more successful take-ons and progressive carries - highlighting his ability to run with the ball and create danger in the final third.

How Gordon & Williams compare in 2023/24 Statistics Gordon Williams Games 35 31 Goals & assists 21 17 Shots per 90 2.5 2.2 Successful take-ons 40% 45% Progressive carries 138 143 Assists per 90 0.3 0.4 Stats via FBref

The “dazzling” forward, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has demonstrated excellent qualities during his relatively short professional career at Bilbao, now deserving of an opportunity to feature in arguably the best league in the world.

He may cost a cheaper fee than expected for a player of his quality, but he does earn a reported £172k-per-week - a figure that is £12k-per-week more than Newcastle’s top earner Bruno Guimaraes, who earns £160k-per-week, which could make the youngster the club’s highest-paid player.

The Magpies will certainly have to convince the youngster to move to St James’ this summer, but if they can repeat a deal they conducted for Guimaraes a couple of years ago, they would be signing a top-quality forward and one that may be able to feature for the club for the next decade.