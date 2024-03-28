Despite the heavy investment of over £400m by the Saudi PIF since the takeover back in 2021, Newcastle United have struggled at times this campaign with their squad depth.

The Magpies already had a thin squad, however, multiple long-term injury concerns have seen the club struggle, with Eddie Howe's side often looking depleted in multiple key areas.

Injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Joelinton have seen the Magpies boss rely on once-forgotten players and youth talent to fill the gaps left by senior first-team members.

Jamal Lascelles and Lewis Miley have often been the pair to replace the duo, with the pair often doing an admirable job given the current situation the club has found itself in.

Given the crisis, the club have identified one player as a potential summer signing to provide more squad depth, with the talent currently excelling in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Newcastle eyeing up dream Isak partner

Newcastle have invested their money wisely since the high-profile takeover, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes worth every penny of their transfer fees since arriving at the club.

According to German outlet SportBild - via Sport Witness - the Magpies are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with it assumed that the Magpies, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur would offer between €50m (£42m) and €60m (£51m) for the 25-year-old.

The Egyptian has scored ten goals and created six assists in his 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this campaign, with his form catching the eye of Howe's side.

Marmoush, who is "difficult to defend" according to manager Dino Toppmoller, has also impressed in Europe, with the 6 foot forward scoring four times in his seven Europa Conference League fixtures this campaign.

He only arrived at Frankfurt last summer from fellow Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg, with the attacker currently under contract until 2027.

His brilliant goalscoring record this season, coupled with his versatility to play all across the forward line could make him an exciting proposition for the Magpies, but it would be a deal that could see PIF spend the majority of their summer budget, with the club treading carefully to stay within the Premier League's strict PSR rules.

How Marmoush would fit in at Newcastle

Anthony Gordon and Isak have both cemented their starting position under Howe, with Miguel Almiron in danger of losing his place should Marmoush arrive at St James' Park.

When comparing the pair's stats from the Premier League and Bundesliga in 2023/24, the Egyptian forward dominates the Paraguayan, further highlighting the fact he would be an upgrade on the 30-year-old.

Marmoush v Almiron (per 90) in 23/24 Statistics Marmoush Almiron Shots 2.8 2 Assists 0.3 0.1 Successful take-ons 1.4 1 Touches in penalty area 5.9 4 Stats via FBref

As seen from the stats above, the Frankfurt forward blows Almiron out of the water with his tally of assists and successful take-ons greater than the Magpies forward despite primarily playing as a centre-forward this season.

That assist record would then allow him to provide quality service to the likes of Isak, with the towering Swede - who has netted 16 times this season in all competitions - ready and waiting to pounce on those chances.

Marmoush has all the qualities to feature on the right-hand side of Newcastle's attack, with his stats showcasing he would be a suitable upgrade on Almiron - especially considering the rumours linking the 30-year-old away from St James' Park.

Although they may face tough competition from Liverpool for his signature, the club should go all out to sign the Egyptian, with his quality dramatically improving the forward line and completing Howe's attacking puzzle.