With the curtain closing on what has been another excellent campaign for Newcastle United, the club can finally turn their attention to transfers, but they may risk losing a number of their key stars.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have both previously been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, with the Magpies having to prioritise outgoings before incomings due to the FFP situation.

Eddie Howe and co have spent heavily since the acquisition of the club by the Saudi PIF, but should they want to return to the Champions League next season, they may have to splash the cash once more.

The Magpies finished eight points off Aston Villa, who occupied the final qualification spot, with Howe’s side enduring a torrid season with injuries which has subsequently had an impact on their league standing.

However, the club have reportedly already started drawing up targets ahead of the opening of the transfer window, with the club targeting one player to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle interested in signing £60m talent

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Newcastle are rivalling Manchester City to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with the Portuguese international having a £60m price tag placed on him ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old has once again had his injury problems, with a hamstring issue seeing him miss the last two months of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite his troubles, he’s produced some respectable figures, finishing the campaign with three goals and 11 assists in his 24 appearances in all competitions - an average of one contribution every 1.7 matches.

How Neto compares to Newcastle's forwards in 23/24 Player Goals Assists Total Alexander Isak 25 2 27 Anthony Gordon 12 11 23 Pedro Neto 3 11 14 Callum Wilson 10 1 11 Jacob Murphy 3 8 11 Miguel Almiron 5 3 8 Harvey Barnes 5 3 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

The report goes on to state that the Magpies remain interested in the attacker, but are wary over his recent injury record, as the club want to avoid a repeat of their woes from this season.

However, despite his troubles in recent months, Neto would be a huge upgrade on one Newcastle player who has been subject to his own fitness issues since arriving at St James’ Park.

Why Neto would be a huge upgrade on Harvey Barnes

Since his £38m move from Leicester City last summer, winger Harvey Barnes hasn’t had the impact he would’ve envisaged on Tyneside, with a foot problem keeping him out of action for five months.

However, he’s still managed 21 appearances in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring five and assisting three - including a double in the unforgettable comeback win against West Ham United.

Despite his own lack of appearances, Neto - who has been dubbed a "pace monster" by data analyst Ben Mattinson - has managed to produce a better return in fewer matches than Barnes and, when delving into the stats, it’s clear that Wolves’ Portuguese forward would be an upgrade on the Englishman.

Neto vs Barnes in the PL during 23/24 Statistics Neto Barnes Progressive carries 5.8 5.1 Successful take-ons 2.2 0.8 Shot-creating actions 4.5 3.3 Assists 0.5 0.3 Combined G+A 11 8 Stats via FBref

The table above highlights Neto’s ability to create opportunities in the final third, with his successful take-ons over two times more than the tally Barnes could muster this season - having also previously been hailed a "huge talent" by Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer.

Neto, who’s been dubbed “phenomenal” by statman OptaJoe, would be a huge investment by the club and another sign of the intent the Saudi PIF have to take the club back to competing for Premier League titles.

The one-time Lazio man would cost PIF a pretty penny at £60m, but all things considered, he would complete Howe’s attack and allow Anthony Gordon and Isak to reach the next level, with his assists allowing the duo to further improve their goalscoring tallies next season.