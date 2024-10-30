As Alexander Isak continues to stall over a new contract, Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a move to sign a potential replacement for the Swede in the form of a Champions League striker.

After such a disappointing summer, it always seemed inevitable that Newcastle would face their fair share of struggles on the pitch and that has very much become their reality in recent weeks. Without a Premier League win in their last five attempts, Eddie Howe's side suffered their latest defeat at Stamford Bridge despite returning to the scoresheet courtesy of Isak's second goal of the campaign.

Isak's goalscoring return was well-timed too amid recent links with a move to the likes of Arsenal to spark concerns over his future at St James' Park. Add reports that talks over a new contract have stalled and Newcastle certainly have every right to be worried about their star man.

Potentially left with no choice but to seek a replacement, the Magpies may well turn their attention to Ligue 1 and one particular forward. According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are now weighing up a move to sign Randal Kolo Muani who has been shown the door at Paris Saint-Germain.

Struggling to find his best form since a hefty £76m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, Kolo Muani could be on the move in 2025 to bring an end to what has been a frustrating spell. It's then that Newcastle could decide to strike and help the forward back to his most clinical form last shown in the Bundesliga.

Still just 25 years old, the Frenchman still has plenty of time to become the player that PSG believed they had signed just one year ago, and they 'would not be against a convincing offer from Newcastle for the French striker' in the next transfer window.

"Complete" Kolo Muani could revive Newcastle attack

With Callum Wilson heading for the exit door as a free agent as things stand and Isak potentially following the Englishman out the door, Kolo Muani could emerge to revive Newcastle's attack next summer. Of course, he has had his struggles at PSG but it is worth noting that it's often difficult to adjust to the Ligue 1 giants - as proved by the great Lionel Messi.

Prior to his PSG struggles, Kolo Muani thrived at Frankfurt, scoring a stunning 23 goals and assisting another 17 in the 2022/23 campaign. If Newcastle can swoop in to end his Paris nightmare, then they could pave the way for that version of the Frenchman to make his return and fire Howe's side back into European football in place of Isak.

The forward earned plenty of praise during that campaign, including from France teammate Kylian Mbappe who said via The Metro: "He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play."

In a striker domino effect, Newcastle could yet grant Kolo Muani the ideal opportunity to put PSG behind him next summer should Isak depart.