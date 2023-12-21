After an excellent campaign last time out, which saw them qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle United have suffered from their own success this season, with their performances unable to match increasing expectations. Out of Europe and outside of the Premier League's top four, Eddie Howe has struggled to balance competitions and has suffered the consequences of Newcastle's failed recruitment in the summer transfer window.

It is a transfer mistake that the Magpies boss won't want to repeat. Instead, Howe will hope to see his side only strengthen from here and make up for a disastrous summer. And that could see those at St James' Park make a second attempt to sign one particular star man.

Newcastle transfer news

When the likes of Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento all arrived in the summer, Newcastle had hope that they would not only compete for a place in the Premier League's top four once again but also cause a few shocks in the Champions League. To their credit, a 4-1 thumping of Paris Saint-Germain certainly ticked that second box, though things quickly went downhill in Europe from there.

Months after those arrivals, with Tonali banned, Hall struggling for minutes, Barnes injured and Livramento the only one starring, Newcastle's hope has dwindled.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is also attracting the interest of Liverpool. Newcastle's previous reported attempts to sign Barella have ended in failure, with their most recent move taking place before they signed Tonali during the summer window.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Barella was not keen on a move to Newcastle in the summer and so a move collapsed. Those at St James' Park will hope that isn't the case these days, however, as they potentially look to make a second attempt to tempt him into a Premier League switch.

"Fantastic" Barella is an upgrade on Tonali

Barella wouldn't just replace Tonali at Newcastle, he would be an upgrade on his Italian counterpart. the Inter Milan star is far more experienced than his former Serie A rival and it wasn't long ago that he was playing in the Champions League final. If Newcastle can secure his signature, then Tonali may even become a forgotten man by the time that he makes his return. Barella's stats, meanwhile, show that the Magpies would be getting one of the best midfielders in the world.

Statistic Per 90 Rank vs central midfielders in top five European leagues Expected Assists 0.16 83rd percentile Progressive Passes 8.20 93rd percentile Progressive Carries 2.56 88th percentile Shot-creating Actions 3.97 92nd percentile Successful Take-ons 1.17 77th percentile

Earning the praise of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher as a result of his performances, the former defender took to CBS Sport to speak about Barella, saying: "He was fantastic. There’s actually talk of him being linked to my club called Liverpool for next season. So, that’s an extra £10m we may have to pay on top of the price tag if it does happen.”