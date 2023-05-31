Newcastle United have scheduled talks regarding a new long-term contract for Fabian Schar, according to reports.

Is Fabian Schar leaving Newcastle?

The Magpies centre-back first arrived in the Premier League from Deportivo de La Coruna back in 2018 and has since gone on to make a total of 141 appearances to date, establishing himself as a regular feature in Eddie Howe’s side having made 36 top-flight starts from 38 games last season.

The Switzerland international, however, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window could be the northeast outfit’s last chance to cash in, should they not want to extend his stay, nor risk losing him for free, but it sounds like they don’t plan on letting the 31-year-old go anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Are Newcastle giving Schar a new contract?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle, and by extension owners PIF, are “keen to discuss” fresh terms with Schar and plan to open talks over the summer in a bid to tie him down at St. James’ Park. PIF are not only hoping to “protect” the defender’s value, but also “reward” him for his excellent standard of performances under Howe.

The 6 foot 1 titan can begin talks regarding a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as of January 2024 due to his situation, but the board are no doubt hoping that he will decide to commit his future to the long-term project in the black and white stripes.

Should Newcastle keep or sell Schar?

Newcastle are reportedly confident of agreeing a new long-term contract for Bruno Guimaraes, and having once been hailed a “solid” centre-back by journalist Josh Bunting, Schar is definitely another player that deserves to stay longer.

The Puma-sponsored colossus, who earns £40k-per-week, averaged 3.8 clearances and 3.1 aerial wins per top-flight game last season, via WhoScored, so was a real rock at the heart of the backline, but he can equally be a threat pushing up the pitch.

The Sports360 client, who has the versatility to operate in defensive midfield, ranks in the 99th percentile for three different statistics, including total number of shots, not to mention that he posted four goal contributions (three assists and one goal) last term in the Premier League.

The Magpies will know that Schar isn’t getting any younger, so there’s a chance that he could be offered more of a short-term deal, but regardless of the length of the contract, it’s still fully warranted for the positive impact he has on Howe’s side.