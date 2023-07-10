Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for Harvey Barnes this summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Harvey Barnes?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are "planning" their move for the Leicester City winger.

Romano revealed on Twitter:

"Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week. Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done.

"Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings."

How good is Harvey Barnes?

Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the rapid progress his current squad at St James' Park have made over the last 18 months and the club's long-awaited return to the Champions League next season presents a brand-new chapter and challenge for the manager.

Whilst it is likely that most of the first team will remain at the club for the upcoming campaign and opportunities will be sought to bring in Champions League experienced players, Howe will want to continue to make his mark on the team when it comes to identifying players who suit his philosophy.

The former Bournemouth boss is renowned for his eye for English talent and developing them into valuable assets, with Joe Willock the latest homegrown prodigy to thrive under Howe's guidance.

The former Arsenal ace has played an integral part in Newcastle's success since his arrival, delivering six assists, three goals and a whopping 12 big chances over his 35 league appearances last season, with only right-back Kieran Trippier tallying up more assists (7) than his young compatriot.

As a result, Howe could now repeat his Willock masterclass by snapping up the services of Barnes this summer, another English talent who could reach his full potential on Tyneside next season.

Only Callum Wilson scored more goals (18) in all competitions last season, with Barnes hitting the back of the net 13 times for the Foxes, proving that despite Leicester's plight, the 25-year-old has been a consistent and reliable performer in the final third.

Beyond his goal-scoring escapades in the Premier League, there is definitely room for improvement in Barnes' game with the winger - hailed a "livewire" by pundit Alan Hutton - ranking in the bottom 25% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for pass completion, shot-creating actions, progressive passes and successful take-ons, as per FBref.

This demonstrates a struggle to keep hold of the ball and play killer passes into the box, something that Howe will likely look to improve should Barnes make the move to the North East this summer and whilst it comes with the risk that the forward may not be able to prove those key attributes, his goal threat is undeniable and would likely be valuable in rotation with his position competitors.

With that being said, the signing of Barnes - who has a £35m price tag - would be a great piece of business for Newcastle if they are looking to boost their goal contributions, but his arrival at St James' will likely require patience as he develops to the playing style and quality around him in the squad.