Newcastle United clinched back-to-back 4-0 victories in Premier League action when demolishing Ipswich Town last time out on their travels, as the potent Magpies attack proved too hot for the Tractor Boys to handle.

In total now, Eddie Howe's men have bagged a stunning 16 strikes across the month of December, with Newcastle home fans hopeful for a flurry of more goals on Boxing Day when Aston Villa come to the Toon.

Despite boasting exceptional attackers such as Alexandar Isak already - who rifled home a hat-trick at Portman Road - it does appear that the Tyneside entertainers are on the hunt for another gifted talent up top when the January transfer window opens.

Newcastle interested in "sublime" star

As per a recent report by Football Insider, Newcastle are very much keen on adding Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling to their roster this upcoming window, with offers being considered around the £20-£30m mark for the 18-year-old.

It is stated that Manchester United have also been interested, but the Magpies are at the front of the queue for the tricky teenager's services because they can offer him more consistent game time.

Former Saints boss Russell Martin was adamant that he wanted to keep a firm grip on Dibling, so it will be intriguing to see if a change in manager gifts the Magpies a better chance at landing the "sublime" attacker, as he was once labelled by football journalist Jacob Tanswell.

What Tyler Dibling could offer Newcastle

This could well be the beginning of the end of Miguel Almiron at Newcastle, who is being linked with many a switch away from the club himself, alongside also allowing Howe to have a young and raw Jacob Murphy rival for when the in-form winger isn't at his best.

Although Southampton do find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League on just five points, there have been some standout performers for the Saints this season, including Dibling, who with his delightful ability to jink past opponents has seen some, including Dion Dublin, suggest he plays "the game like Cole Palmer".

Overall, the breakout attacker has been present for 15 top-flight contests, with one goal scored against Ipswich Town all the way back in September, as Dibling also impressively completed three successful dribbles on the day.

Also collecting two assists in other competitions, the tenacious Southampton number 33 looks to be crying out for a bigger move away from his relegation-threatened outfit, with Almiron's expected exit freeing up room for Dibling to potentially arrive and thrive.

Although the 30-year-old has been a loyal servant to the Magpies over the years, with 30 goals to shout about from his 219 appearances, his output this season so far shows a player in decline, with Murphy then the club's only available right winger if the Paraguayan is shifted on.

Almiron vs Murphy & Dibling (24/25) Player Games Goals Assists Almiron 10 0 0 Murphy 15 3 5 Dibling 18 1 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Murphy has been a man-possessed for Howe's side in recent weeks, with an impressive eight goal contributions tallied up from 15 games, which included a fierce effort beating Arijanet Muric last time out.

But, the 29-year-old isn't getting any younger much like Almiron, whilst the attacker is also very susceptible to finding himself in the St. James' Park treatment room with injury problems.

Newcastle have also struck gold when shopping for some up-and-coming gems from Southampton in the recent past, with 22-year-old Tino Livramento once on the books at St. Mary's, before becoming a first-team regular on Tyneside.

Dibling and Livramento could well link up with each other to devastating effect down the right channel if the 18-year-old's signature is won, as Howe goes about adding in even more dangerous options to his on-fire attacking personnel.