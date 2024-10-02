Newcastle United are believed to be the favourites to complete the signing of a "fantastic" striker with 29 goals in 56 international caps.

Newcastle eyeing new signings

The Magpies may be seventh in the Premier League, suggesting that things have been going solidly on the pitch this season, but performances have flattered to deceive too often. A lack of transfer activity in the summer window has caused plenty of frustration among the fanbase, also seemingly affecting the relationship between Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell.

It is still clear that Newcastle's squad is in need of additional quality all over the pitch, with Lille striker Jonathan David one player who has been mooted as an option to come in. Talks are said to have taken place over a move for the Canada international, who could replace Callum Wilson when his time at St James' Park comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche, too, with none other than Thierry Henry an admirer of the 22-year-old, having managed him for France at the 2024 Olympics earlier this year.

On the flip side, there are some Newcastle players whose time at the club could be coming to an end soon, including Kieran Trippier. The Englishman could join AC Milan, according to one update, with his best days now arguably behind him.

Newcastle favourites to sign attacking star

According to a fresh update from Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are the favourites to sign David from Lille, with a January move not out of the question despite the fact he will be available for nothing next summer.

The Magpies are "ready to pay the most" in the next transfer window, instead of waiting until the summer, and they are ahead of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan in the race to acquire the 24-year-old's signature. Neither have the financial power of the Premier League side, putting them in a strong position to get their man.

David is a huge talent who could forge a devilish striker partnership with Alexander Isak at Newcastle, having already achieved such impressive goalscoring feats in his career. The Canadian has 91 goals in 194 appearances for Lille, proving to be one of Ligue 1's most deadly attacking players, and he has also netted 29 times in 56 caps for his country. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig is a big admirer of David and has been for some time, once taking to X to laud his various abilities as a footballer.

If Newcastle could pip Juve and Inter to David's signing it would be a massive coup, given the two clubs' stature in European football, and it would give Howe the added firepower he craves in the final third, with Isak out injured too often and Wilson expected to move on soon.