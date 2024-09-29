After earning a well-fought 1-1 draw against the Premier League champions, Newcastle United will now be forced to assess the fitness of one player who was forced off against the Citizens.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies earned the respect of Pep Guardiola after they battled from behind to eventually gain a point against Manchester City, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's penalty. It was, of course, rather fitting that Gordon was the man who was left wheeling away in celebration after Newcastle fans shared their love for the winger with a pre-match display in reaction to reports that he's penned a new deal at the club.

The big news in the build-up was the toe injury to Alexander Isak, who was absent against the Citizens in a major blow for Eddie Howe. The Magpies' latest update on the Swede didn't exactly hand those at St James' Park a positive boost ahead of their midweek clash.

Howe told reporters, as relayed by the Northern Echo: "He [Isak] definitely won't feature on Tuesday. Let's see how he looks for Everton, and of course there's an international period coming up after that and he's an international player, so we'll see the implications of all that."

The forward may not be the only one missing from Newcastle's next game. Howe confirmed that Newcastle will need to assess Kieran Trippier after the right-back was forced off against Manchester City. Whilst the Magpies are hopeful given that he was forced off through cramp, they are yet to be 100% sure and now face a nervous wait.

Performing more accurate passes than any of his teammates despite going off injured, Trippier proved his value in the game against Manchester City, during which he also made one last-man challenge and won all bar one of his aerial duels (as per Sofascore), and will now be looking to kick on if he manages to avoid an ill-timed injury blow.

"Brilliant" Trippier still important at Newcastle

Given how they've struggled for defensive depth in the past, keeping hold of Trippier should prove to be a vital decision for Newcastle. The experienced right-back may not be in his prime these days, but he is still capable of stepping in for the big moments as proved against Manchester City in a game that saw the Magpies hold on and secure a well-earned point.

Howe has always been well aware of Trippier's quality too, saying after the full-back assisted three goals in a four-game run last season (via Metro): "It is a brilliant stat for a full-back, he is a guy who will play a lot of creative passes before a goal happens. He has been fundamental to how we work – his leadership skills behind the scenes have been second to none."

In line to potentially miss the AFC Wimbledon game, Trippier will hope to feature against Everton in the Premier League next weekend, as he aims for a third consecutive start in England's top flight ahead of Tino Livramento at 34 years old.