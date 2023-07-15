Yesterday we covered reports that Newcastle United transfer target Federico Chiesa would accept a move to St James' Park, and it seems that interest is now more advanced with the player actually leaning towards going to Tyneside.

What is Federico Cheisa's salary?

The Italian is arguably one of the most devastating attacking players in Serie A on his day, combining pace, trickery and end product to great effect. He showcased his brilliance on the international stage at Euro 2020, helping Italy go all the way in the competition after their penalty shootout win over England in the final back in 2021.

Chiesa suffered an injury-plagued season at Juventus, however, managing only six starts and 15 substitute appearances, with just two goals coming his way in the process. It could be that the 25-year-old, who currently earns £149,000 per week at the Serie A giants, is allowed to leave in the current transfer window, which could act as a big boost for Newcastle.

The Magpies were linked with a move for the Italy international earlier this week, with the club seeing him as a potentially stellar signing who can bolster their attacking options and be an immediate upgrade on those currently playing regularly out wide, such as Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Will Federico Chiesa join Newcastle?

Now, according to Corriera della Sera [via Sport Witness], Chiesa is "intrigued by Newcastle" after hearing about their interest in him, and is actually tempted to make a fresh start in the Northeast.

He has already turned down a move to Aston Villa, in order to join a team who can promise him Champions League football - something the Magpies can give him, following their superb fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, as they pipped Liverpool to a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Chiesa really could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle if they can persuade him to make the move to St James' Park, considering what an elite talent he is, hailed as "world-class" and someone who "has all the ability and desire of a great player" by former Italy defender Alessandro Pierini.

At 25, he is right in the middle of his career, gaining lots of experience at the top level but still also having five or six years in and around his peak, making him a long-term acquisition for the Magpies, should they beat others to his signature before the start of the 2023/24 season.

This is someone who has 77 goal involvements (38 goals and 39 assists) in 202 Serie A appearances, not to mention netting five times for Italy, and this level of end product could take Eddie Howe's side up another gear, in terms of the attacking threat they possess, rather than relying too much on the goals of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

A transfer like this would make Premier League rivals sit up and take notice, further suggesting that Newcastle are only heading in the right direction currently, and it could act as a catalyst for other top-quality players joining him at St James' and adding to the rebuild, as the Magpies look to eventually become a genuine league and Champions League force.