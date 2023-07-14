Newcastle United are reportedly edging closer to capturing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, as Eddie Howe looks to add more star-studded names to his squad this summer.

The £55m grab of Sandro Tonali may not be the only activity the Magpies register in Italy this transfer window, with a move for Chiesa looking more possible than ever.

Could Newcastle sign Federico Chiesa?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Newcastle are one of the clubs to have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Chiesa this summer.

The report claims that the 25-year-old would favour a move to a side playing in the Champions League, giving the North East side the advantage over fellow reported competitors for his signature, Aston Villa.

It’s added that Juventus are ‘prepared to sell’ the likes of Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic for the right price, with the winger valued at a reported €60m (£51m).

How good is Federico Chiesa?

After signing permanently for Juventus last summer following an initial two-year loan deal from Fiorentina, Chiesa was valued as one of the best Italian wingers.

The talent of the 25-year-old is rarely argued, however the clouds that hang over him leave a grey tone to his presence, with him missing an astounding amount of football over the past few years to injury.

As per Transfermarkt, the Italian has missed a reported 66 games since first arriving in Turin, including a damning anterior cruciate ligament rupture in January last year.

While his fitness is a worry, the ability on show when the Genova-born ace is fit is surely worth a gamble.

In his final full season at Fiorentina, Chiesa cemented himself as one of the best attackers in Serie A, scoring 10 and assisting six in 34 appearances to highlight the levels reachable in a fully fit campaign, via WhoScored.

For Newcastle, adding a winger as celebrated as the Italian could be fundamental to their charge in Europe, with an opening on the left-wing reportedly set to arise.

As reported by the Telegraph earlier this week, Howe could opt to sell Allan Saint-Maximin in order to raise funds this summer.

The Frenchman made just 12 starts for the Magpies last season, scoring one goal which has subsequently sparked rumours that he could bid farewell to the North East.

In selling Saint-Maximin, Howe could lose a dynamic wide player, although he could gain just that in signing Chiesa.

Hailed as a “threat” by scout Antonio Mango, the 25-year-old is still operating among the best in Europe, as supported by him ranking in the top 4% of those in his position over the past year in terms of assists per 90, averaging 0.42, via FBref.

The Italian also excelled in his creative play, averaging 2.11 key passes per 90 in Serie A last term, as well as registering an average of 0.63 goal creating actions per 90.

While Saint-Maximin provides a direct threat in the final third, Newcastle could deploy the talents of Chiesa in his absence, in a move that could prove to be attributable to their European success should the Italian gain sufficient game time.

Staying fit will be a task shared between the two wingers, however Howe could secure the signing of a valued star inside Europe’s elite if he can integrate Chiesa to St James’ Park.