Newcastle United are looking to build something special.

Eddie Howe’s men massively exceeded expectations last season and secured Champions League football.

This was achieved with a decent squad, but the Magpies now must rise to the next level and continue signing Europe’s most elite talent.

Joao Felix looks to be available following the conclusion of his loan spell at Chelsea and this would be an inspired piece of business for Newcastle.

What’s the latest on Joao Felix to Newcastle?

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), the Magpies, as well as Manchester United and Aston Villa, are all in the race for the Atletico Madrid man.

The representatives of the aforementioned trio have made ‘contact’ with Felix, who is ‘seduced’ by the English top-flight.

However, the 23-year-old is keen to join a club that can offer Champions League football, which places the Tyneside Giant in the driving seat.

Chronicle Live previously revealed that Newcastle was in talks for a £11m loan offer.

Whatever happens, it seems that Felix is destined to leave Atletico due to a breakdown of his relationship with Diego Simeone.

Chief Executive Miguel Angel Marin has commented on this, saying:

“Joao Felix is the biggest investment this club has made. I believe he is a world-class player, but for reasons not worth getting into now, the relationship between him and the míster is not good, nor is his motivation. The reasonable thing is to think he will leave."

His likely departure has been fuelled by the club’s decision to give Felix’s number seven to Antoine Griezmann.

The opportunity is there for Newcastle to pounce, and the Portuguese can add an array of skills to Saint James Park.

What can Joao Felix bring to Newcastle United?

The playmaker arrived at Chelsea on loan in January, scoring four goals in 11 Premier League starts. He joined the Blues in extremely tricky circumstances and although there were struggles for consistency, he still displayed flashes of his dazzling brilliance.

The former Benfica prodigy possesses a natural elegance and impeccable flair, which led Jonas Goncalves Oliveira to describe him as: “A boy who has enormous quality and a calmness with the ball in the feet."

But Mauricio Pochettino opted against an attempt to re-sign the joyous technician. This is most likely due to the similarity of his attacking profile in comparison to Christopher Nkunku, who is one of the latest additions at Stamford Bridge.

The two forwards sit closely in a number of creative metrics. Felix narrowly outranks the Frenchman for total shots per 90 (4.04 vs 3.11), progressive passes per 90 (4.12 vs 3.44), progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90 (1.89 vs 1.68). Nkunku beats Felix for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.28 vs 3.52), but every statistic mentioned places both men within the best 22% in Europe’s top five leagues among their positional peers for each category.

Both players are enigmatic and inventive playmakers, who relish freedom and Howe could unearth an absolute game-changer for the Magpies.

Described as “special” by Alvaro Morata and someone who is “capable of magic on a football pitch” by former Benfica scout Jean-Claude Abeddou, Felix is extraordinarily talented and can elevate Newcastle to the coveted next level.