Newcastle United are interested in a deal to bring Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy to St. James’ Park, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mendy's future?

Eddie Howe currently has Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett as his left-back options, but having played Dan Burn there for the majority of the season, is reportedly on the hunt for a new first-choice, with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney one name to have been linked.

Mendy isn’t out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2025 but has fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti having recorded just 14 La Liga starts since the beginning of the season. The Magpies target hasn’t been helped by his spell on the sidelines though having missed 14 matches with an unspecified muscle injury meaning that he hasn’t had the chance to make his mark due to his absence.

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Premier League clubs Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City are all “keen on signing” Mendy ahead of the new term. Madrid could potentially look to sanction his sale for a fee of approximately €60m (£52m) in the summer, and whilst it’s unknown whether the northeast outfit could afford this price, it’s stated that he would be a “quality acquisition” for Howe.

Should Newcastle splash the cash on Mendy?

Mendy has been hailed an “incredible” left-back by Manchester United defender Raphael Varane and Newcastle should absolutely empty their pockets to sign him. In full, his former Real Madrid teammate said:

“It's incredible the physical strength he has. He is adapting very well and allows us to chain great efforts in the games. It’s strength in the defence but it helps us a lot in all facets of the game.”

The Los Blancos star has registered 23 assists and scored ten goals since the start of his career whilst ranking in the 99th percentile for pass completion, displaying his strong link-up play and desire to attack down the flank. The FS Management client would also provide Howe with plenty of versatility having operated at centre-back, right-back and on the left side of the midfield outside of his natural left-back position which is a useful attribute to have should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Mendy would bring a winning mentality to Tyneside having secured eight trophies at both club and international level, including the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, so matches the ambitious and positive-thinking mindset of the squad already at St. James’ Park.