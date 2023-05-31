Newcastle United are plotting a summer swoop to bring Barcelona forward Ferran Torres back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Ferran Torres leaving Barcelona?

The Blaugrana winger first arrived at Camp Nou in January 2022 from Manchester City and has made a total of 70 appearances since, and despite still having another four years to run on his contract, his future is extremely uncertain heading into the upcoming window.

The La Liga giants are reportedly in the midst of a Financial Fair Play crisis and could therefore be forced to sell some of their most prized assets this summer in order to help try and balance their books, the 23-year-old being one of those, and it appears that PIF and Eddie Howe have been alerted to his potential availability.

Football Transfers recently claimed that the Magpies have held “internal discussions” about the Sky Blues’ former star who is believed to fit the profile of player that the boss is looking for with his previous experience in the top-flight, and that has now been backed up even further.

Are Newcastle signing Torres?

According to The Daily Mail, Torres has fallen "under the gaze" of Newcastle who have got their "eye" on a potential deal for Barcelona's forward ahead of the 2023/24 term. Xavi's attacker may be getting "shunned" so that his club can receive some much-needed cash, and with Howe "keen" to add fresh faces to his ranks in the final third, he could be on his way to St. James' Park.

If Football Transfers’ earlier report is true about Howe personally wanting Torres to be someone who he signs then you'd expect PIF could back their manager in the summer, so the hierarchy may consider testing the waters with Barcelona to see if they could be tempted.

The World Cup participant, who is sponsored by Adidas, has posted ten goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) across all competitions this season and has been hailed a “flamboyant” left-winger for his creativity in the opposition’s area by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Torres, who pockets £167k-per-week in his homeland, also knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having won two trophies during his time with Pep Guardiola’s side, including the Premier League title, so he would be able to match and even add to the winning mentality of the current squad already in the northeast.