Newcastle United impressed as they battled to a draw with champions Manchester City in the Premier League, salvaging a point through Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty.

The visitors will rue the lengthy absence of Rodri, but treating the game as a singular thing, Newcastle were equally disadvantaged as Alexander Isak missed out due to a toe injury.

The hosts were well contained in attack but still grabbed that one moment, Bruno Guimaraes threading it through for Gordon, to leave St. James' Park with a result. Those at the rear deserve plenty of credit, and Lewis Hall was the pick of the bunch.

Lewis Hall's performance in numbers

Hall was a loanee on Tyneside last season but his move has been made permanent for a £28m fee this summer, and he has repaid the financial faith with a role of greater significance.

Having started two of the past three Premier League matches, the versatile left-back is creeping into regular contention, and with further displays like the one against Pep Guardiola's imperious outfit, he will cement himself as one of Newcastle's standouts.

Still only 20 years old, the Cobham Academy product impressed against a City right flank consisting of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva. As per Sofascore, he blocked two shots, timed one perfect interception, won two of his three contested duels and succeeded with his one attempted dribble, but such metrics do not do his fearless performance justice.

He held Newcastle's left side almost single-handedly, with Harvey Barnes flattering to deceive.

Harvey Barnes must return to the bench

Barnes has been enjoying his football of late, scoring in three successive Premier League matches before blanking against the champions.

Newcastle World awarded the Englishman a 6/10 match score but wrote that he 'didn't pose a serious threat' against Josko Gvardiol and co, marshalled well.

Indeed, Barnes had plenty of shooting chances but came across somewhat selfish. Failing to make a key pass for his teammates and only taking 23 touches, which was fewer than that of his goalkeeper Nick Pope (33).

Harvey Barnes: Stats vs Manchester City Match Stats # Minutes played 76' Touches 23 Shots (on target) 4 (1) Accurate passes 13/16 (81%) Key passes 0 Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) Tackles 0 Interceptions 1 Total duels (won) 1 (1) Stats via Sofascore

He did chalk up a 100% duel success rate, but then Barnes only contested one duel throughout the affair and will now be sweating for his place in the team against Everton at Goodison Park next weekend.

Gordon is one of the first names on the teamsheet, and though Isak has been ruled out of the Magpies' Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, he will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

That means Barnes may well find himself back on the bench. Jacob Murphy isn't the flashiest footballer in the league but he doesn't half put in a shift. Against the Citizens, the right winger completed both of his dribbles, made two key passes and won three duels.

Newcastle need that kind of energy, and with that in mind, Barnes should be ditched for the upcoming Premier League clash.