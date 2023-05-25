Newcastle United have been urged to make a move for departing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

What’s the latest on Roberto Firmino's future?

After eight years, 361 appearances, and 189 goal involvements, the 31-year-old played his last game at Anfield and scored in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last weekend as he seeks a new challenge in his career.

Eddie Howe has done an incredible job at Newcastle and after a tense stalemate against Leicester City on Monday night, the club secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

This monumental achievement, coupled with its insane financial muscle, means the club is able to attract the top players in the world.

As such, Firmino’s name has been chucked into the mix as a possible superstar, who could add some attacking flair to Newcastle next season.

When asked about the Brazilian’s next destination, reputable journalist Dean Jones suggested he should join the Magpies: “If he showed a desire to stay in the Premier League and was open to what Newcastle were going to do with him, then absolutely, I think that could be a path to explore.”

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given echoed this view and described the £180k-per-week man as a “top player”, who could do “really well” for a couple of seasons on Tyneside.

How would Roberto Firmino fit in at Newcastle?

The former Hoffenheim magician has been an indispensable component to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, playing a vital role in the club’s European Cup in 2019 and their first Premier League title the following year.

Often operating as a false nine, the forward would act as an intricate and skilful playmaker, playing provider to the ruthlessly efficient Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah.

This role was noted by Clarence Seedorf as similar to a current Real Madrid stalwart saying: “He is a bit like Benzema at Real Madrid, he knows how to play a little deeper and goes on the wings. He is a number nine who knows what is needed for the team.”

With this unselfish, inventive, and intelligent style of play, the 55-cap "machine" - as per one journalist - can provide a beacon of support for Alexander Isak, as they could form a devastating partnership.

The Swede has often appeared as an inverted left forward, similar to Mane’s role on Merseyside, and has decorated the Premier League with magical elegance and supreme technique, epitomised by a wondrous assist when he danced around the Everton defence at Goodison Park.

The prodigy has already netted ten goals in 21 appearances in his debut campaign in England and with the added support of Firmino next term, he could evolve into an even more productive asset.

Hailed as “brilliant” by Jamie Carragher, the joyous technician has been described by Klopp as someone with an “incredible football brain”, whose contribution “is not possible to replicate.”

It would be an extraordinary statement if the Magpies secured this coup and one that could just elevate Isak even more too.