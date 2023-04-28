Newcastle United have six fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season remaining and they have put themselves in an extremely strong position to secure a top-four finish and therefore qualify for the Champions League.

The Magpies ran wild once again on Thursday night when they secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park and Eddie Howe will be hoping that the north-east outfit continue their outstanding form during the run-in.

The St James’ Park side have four of their final games at home so having the majority backing of their supporters is something that they need to capitalise on to get them over the line, so with that being said, here’s how we think their remaining matches will pan out.

Newcastle fixtures

• 30 April: Southampton (h)

• 7 May: Arsenal (h)

• 13 May: Leeds (a)

• 18 May: Brighton (h)

• 22 May: Leicester (h)

• 28 May: Chelsea (a)

Newcastle v Southampton

Following the 4-1 away win over Everton, the St. James' Park outfit next return home on Sunday to host Southampton and they will be full of confidence that they can continue their outstanding run of form having scored ten goals alone over the past two games.

The Saints will know that they are in serious trouble after failing to beat relegation-battling rivals Bournemouth, and whilst they desperately need to start collecting points to aid their chances of survival, logic suggests that they won't be able to take anything from the game in the northeast.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Southampton

Newcastle v Arsenal

The Magpies are set to hold back-to-back home games when they welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to St James' in what is sure to be the most difficult remaining fixture of the run-in. The Gunners lost control of the title race when they suffered that heavy 4-1 defeat to top-of-the-table rivals Manchester City meaning that they will miss out on the trophy should Pep Guardiola's side win all of their final matches.

The Emirates Stadium outfit will know that they have to put up a strong fight in front of a loud and excitable crowd in the northeast should they want to take something from the game, but based on recent form, they might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

After what are sure to be two fast-paced and entertaining games against Southampton and Arsenal, Newcastle hit the road once again when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds who are in real danger of being relegated, sitting just one point above the relegation zone where they face dropping down to the Championship.

The Whites held the Magpies to a goalless draw the last time the two sides met in the reverse fixture of this game back in December, but considering how much the standards and level of performances of both clubs have changed since that time, you'd expect the visitors to wrap up a comfortable victory in West Yorkshire.

Prediction: Leeds 1-3 Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

Eddie Howe's outfit return to Tyneside for their penultimate home game of the season when they host Brighton and Hove Albion, who are still in with an outside chance of qualifying for some kind of competition in Europe despite recently suffering a surprising 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls will be looking to capitalise on the fact that they have got at least two games in hand on their opponents that are around them in the table, but the black and white stripes won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Alongside Southampton and Leeds, Leicester are another team fighting for their lives to stay in the top flight that Newcastle are set to face during their remaining fixtures between now and the end of the season, with Dean Smith having a mixed bag of a start to life in charge, winning one, drawing one and losing one of his three opening games at the King Power.

The Foxes' inconsistency could be a main reason as to why they find themselves in relegation bother, and the chances of them pulling a shock result out of the hat in front of the north-east massive are very slim, so this should be a comfortable three points for Howe.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle

Newcastle's Premier League season concludes with a trip to London in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter with a lot potentially on the line for the visitors.

The Magpies gaining a positive result on the final day of the campaign could prove definitive in their hunt to finish in the top four, but with the Blues wanting to send their fans home for the summer happy and with a win following their disappointing term, this fixture could prove to be the unlikely banana skin that no-one saw coming.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

• Predicted run-in points: 11/18

• Predicted total points: 73