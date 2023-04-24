Newcastle United have seven fixtures remaining of the 2022/23 Premier League season as they look to secure a top four finish and more importantly a place in the Champions League ahead of the new term.

The Magpies have experienced nothing short of a remarkable campaign at St. James’ Park, with Eddie Howe most recently guiding his team to an emphatic 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, which stands them in good stead heading into the run-in.

The northeast outfit are more than entitled to be optimistic about the future as they look to finish their final few matches strongly, so with that being said, here’s how we think their remaining games will pan out.

Newcastle fixtures

• 27 April: Everton (A)

• 30 April: Southampton (H)

• 7 May: Arsenal (H)

• 13 May: Leeds (A)

• 18 May: Brighton (H)

• 22 May: Leicester (H)

• 28 May: Chelsea (A)

Everton v Newcastle

After the remarkable 6-1 victory over Spurs on Sunday, the Magpies will be pumped up and ready to go again when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s side on Thursday evening, with another three points for the visitors potentially huge in the race for the top four.

Howe has to make sure that his side head to Merseyside with the same kind of ruthless attitude and prolific form they produced at the weekend, and if they can replicate or improve on their 1-0 win from the reverse fixture, that Champions League music will start to sound a lot closer.

Prediction: Everton 1 - 3 Newcastle

Newcastle v Southampton

The Premier League fixtures are coming thick and fast for Newcastle, whose next home fixture is versus Southampton. The Saints are in a vulnerable position and in serious danger of relegation but will be raring to secure safety after their much-improved performance and point against Arsenal.

From a St. James’ Park perspective, this can be considered yet another very winnable match up against a struggling side, with another victory allowing them to continue their momentum and gain ground on their top four rivals.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 - 1 Southampton

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle facing Everton and Southampton in back-to-back games both, on paper, should result in two comfortable wins, but the tests don’t come much harder than hosting the current league leaders, who will be desperate to create distance from Manchester City.

The Magpies crowd are sure to once again be in great voice and prepared to get behind their team, but this will be a huge test of character and mentality and is likely to be the most difficult remaining fixture of the run-in.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 - 3 Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

Following what is sure to be a great watch for the neutrals against Arsenal, Newcastle hit the road once again, this time travelling to Elland Road to face another team who are currently in a battle to maintain their top-flight status.

Back in the reverse fixture in December, the two clubs played out a 0-0 stalemate, so Howe will be hoping that his side can go to Yorkshire and gain revenge by picking up all three points.

Prediction: Leeds 0 - 2 Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

As the 2022/23 season begins to draw to a close, Brighton could prove to be a potential banana skin for Newcastle, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side just four points away from a place in the Europa League with two, and in some cases three, games in hand on their opponents around them.

The Seagulls will be hoping to secure a qualification spot in the hunt for silverware after crashing out of the FA Cup semi-finals to Manchester United, and this hunger combined with De Zerbi's extremely impressive system could pose a slight problem to the northeast outfit.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 - 1 Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

A May fixture at home, and indeed the final game of the season at home, to a team like Leicester who are fighting for their lives, is one of the best scenarios you could ask for as a Toon fan. And whilst Dean Smith’s visitors will be giving it their all to secure a much-needed win, Newcastle’s confidence, we believe, is bound to come out on top.

Anything other than a victory in this game would be unexpected, which isn’t to say that the Foxes can’t be a threat on their day, but the Magpies will surely hold enough self-belief that they can see off their opponents.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 - 1 Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle

The Premier League season ends with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on May 28, which has the potential to be a huge game with plenty at stake for both sides. The Blues could still be fighting to qualify for European football should they start to pick up some positive results, whilst Newcastle could have the opportunity to confirm their place in the Champions League.

The Magpies will be hoping that the Blues end up in a position where they have nothing to play for on the final day of the campaign, which could make it slightly less competitive on their behalf, but nevertheless, this result is likely to prove definitive for Eddie Howe.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 - 2 Newcastle

• Predicted run-in points: 16/21

• Predicted total points: 75