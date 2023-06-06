Newcastle United “will not” be bringing Celta Vigo's star midfielder Gabri Veiga to the Premier League, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga is an academy graduate at the Estadio de Balaidos having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to Carlos Carvalhal’s first-team last summer, where he’s made 55 senior appearances to date.

The Spaniard has become a real star player for Os Celestes, ranking as the La Liga outfit’s second best-performing offensive player last season, catching the eye of PIF and Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park, and not for the first time.

Back in February, AS claimed that PIF had sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old live in action and their pursuit quickly hotted up after further reports suggested that they were willing to do anything to secure his services.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano insisted at the end of last month that the top-flight will be the "most likely destination" for the talented prospect should he secure a move elsewhere, but after the latest update, he won't be completing a switch to the northeast.

Are Newcastle signing Veiga?

Taking to Twitter, Edwards revealed that Newcastle, as per information he’s received from contacts close to the club, will not be targeting a move for Veiga in the coming weeks despite interest earlier in the year. He wrote:

“Also update on the non pursuit of Gabri Veiga who #nufc sources say will not be signing this summer.”

Are PIF making a mistake with Veiga?

Newcastle will know that Veiga only being 21 means that he would have been a more long-term investment rather than a player to make an instant impact, but having been described as a “joy to watch” by performance analyst Jack Fawcett, PIF are definitely making a mistake by not pursuing him.

The Spain U21s central midfielder, who has the versatility to operate in five different positions across the pitch, clocked up an impressive 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 36 La Liga appearances last season, and he’s also a threat and wants to produce moments of quality even when he’s not on the scoresheet.

Celta Vigo’s £3k-per-week gem ranks in the 98th percentile for shots and averaged 3.14 shot-creating actions per league game during the previous campaign which was the second-highest total in his squad, as per FBRef. So for someone so aggressive and brave at such a young age, Veiga is 100% a player that should be being considered by the black and white stripes.