Newcastle United have been plagued by injury problems in the past year or so, but it looks as though an "incredible" player is now "close" to being back in the fold.

Newcastle's injury problems

The Magpies' form since their superb 2022/23 season has been patchy, in truth, with both performances and results too often proving to be inconsistent. While Eddie Howe and his players deserve an element of criticism for this, there is no question that injuries have also played a big part in Newcastle's shortcomings, leading to them struggling to hit the levels they want to in the Premier League.

Centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been long-term fitness casualties for the Magpies, having suffered serious knee issues, while Kieran Tripper has recently joined them on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

There have also been so many others players unavailable at different times, however, including Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, meaning it has been hard for Howe to field a settled starting lineup.

"Incredible" Newcastle ace "close" to return

Providing a key update on the injury situation ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge [via The Northern Echo], Howe said that Newcastle striker Wilson is "close" to returning from injury, having impressed in training.

"He’s (Wilson) close. He's trained and looked really good, but collectively we have to make a decision on the long term interests of Callum. What we don't want to do is push him too early, so let's see how he does this week.

"It will be massive (to have him back). You could see (against Brighton), if we had a fit and firing Callum Wilson available, in any sense whether that's starting or coming off the bench, it will have lifted our performance. Not just the player, but the character of the player and the leadership qualities he possesses. He's been a big miss."

This is an enormous boost for Newcastle, and while Wilson may not definitely be available for the trip to Chelsea, it now looks like a matter of time until he is back on the pitch. Admittedly, the 32-year-old may not quite be the force he once was, with injuries not helping - he is in the final year of his contract, too - but he is a player who Howe values greatly.

"He's been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I've seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective. He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent."

Having the £46,000-a-week Wilson available suddenly gives Newcastle some much-needed added firepower, with the Englishman scoring 48 goals in 108 appearances for the club, and his return could help coincide with a change in fortunes for the Magpies.