Newcastle United have been handed the chance to a Chelsea player on-loan after the New Year, according to reports.

Newcastle halt high-flying Reds

Newcastle put in a stellar performance to deny Liverpool a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League on Wednesday night, holding Arne Slot's high-flying team to a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park in what was one of the games of the season so far.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring with an unstoppable drive from distance before Curtis Jones leveled early in the second half. Anthony Gordon restored the host's lead shortly after, but a brace from Mohamed Salah looked to have secured yet another three points for the Reds.

With just seconds left on the clock, however, Magpies defender Fabian Schar prodded home a whipped free-kick that Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had come for but failed to claim. Speaking after the game, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described his side's performance as their "best of the season".

Chelsea flop bound for the Magpies?

Howe also said after the draw that he was proud that his side managed to find the net three times.

"We scored three goals and looked dynamic and energetic," he said, adding: “Alexander Isak was really good tonight, if we get our players firing we are some team.”

Scoring goals has been a real problem for Newcastle this season. Even despite their three goals against Liverpool, the Magpies have still scored just 17 goals in the top flight this term – the sixth-lowest total in the division. It's a problem that needs to be fixed if Howe's side are to fulfill their ambitions of securing European football, and fortunately, they've now been given a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

CaughtOffside report that the Blues are now willing to let the Ukraine international leave the club on loan in January. The publication claims that Newcastle could take advantage and recruit Mudryk to provide competition for Anthony Gordon, whose form has dipped this season, or play one on each flank.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in a £62 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk last January, has struggled for Premier League minutes at Stamford Bridge this season due to a combination of poor form and competition for places.

He has, however, shown glimpses of his talent in the Europa Conference League, where he's scored a goal in each of his last three appearances.

Having also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, earlier this season, Blues boss Enzo Maresca insisted the 23-year-old's importance to his team.

"We want the best for Misha, since day one we’ve tried to help him," Maresca said at the end of October. "Probably he’s one of the guys that the learning process is more slow compared to the rest.

“But he’s improving. I’m sure that slowly, slowly we’re going to arrive where he will score more goals and be more important for us," he added.