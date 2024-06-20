As they look to add to the arrival of Lloyd Kelly, Newcastle United have reportedly been given permission to speak to one particular target this summer who is a man in demand.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been forced to spend wisely this summer to avoid any profit and sustainability breach with the Premier League, with sales likely also needed to maintain their innocence on that front. The signing of Kelly was, therefore, smart business given that the former Bournemouth defender arrived on a free deal following the expiry of his contract at the Cherries.

Since Kelly's arrival, Newcastle have wasted no time before turning their attention towards further additions. With an eye on Euro 2024, those at St James' Park have been linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has already impressed for underdogs Georgia. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will splash the cash to land his signature this summer, however.

Instead, they could save their funds to land a significant upgrade on Miguel Almiron. According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have been given permission to speak to Michael Olise over a potential move.

The Crystal Palace winger has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea - the supposed frontrunners for his signature - whilst also being offered a new contract at Selhurst Park.

There may have been concerns over Newcastle's ability to join the race for the Frenchman's signature following reports that his £60m release clause could only be triggered by clubs in the Champions League. Matt Law has since reported via The Chronicle that he believes no such release clause exists, however.

"Brilliant" Olise would be a major upgrade on Almiron

Linked with a summer exit and coming into pre-season off the back of a disappointing campaign, Almiron's place in the Newcastle side would be instantly thrown into doubt by the arrival of Olise. The Palace star, who earns a reported £100k-a-week in South London, would hand Eddie Howe an undoubted upgrade if he completes a move to St James' Park.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Michael Olise Miguel Almiron Goals 10 6 Assists 3 1 Expected Goals 5.5 4.5 Take-ons Completed 40 23

Scoring almost double the amount of goals that were expected from his chances, there's plenty more to come from Olise, who should be seen as the type of player Newcastle must secure if they want to return to the Champions League.

Described as "brilliant" by Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, Olise has plenty to think about this summer, as he makes the most important decision of his career yet.