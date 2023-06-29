Newcastle United could look to the summer transfer window to bolster the depth in their squad ahead of their return to Champions League football next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Goncalo Inacio?

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Newcastle are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

As per the report, the Magpies are in the race with Liverpool and Arsenal to sign the player who has a €45m (£39m) release clause, and whilst his Portuguese club is keen to hold on to him, there is potential for Inacio to make a move to the English top-flight this summer.

Will Newcastle sign Goncalo Inacio this summer?

Whilst Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the huge progress his current squad has made over the last 18 months, there is certainly an opportunity to strengthen a number of key roles on the pitch ahead of next season.

The North East club finished impressively in fourth last season which has enabled them to qualify for Champions League football for the first time in over two decades, so it will be an exciting new challenge for the Magpies but will require adding depth to ensure they can compete to the best of their ability across multiple competition.

As a result, the signing of Goncalo Inacio is a great opportunity to add a quality option for Howe in his defensive set-up, and he could even become the perfect heir for Fabian Schar.

The 21-year-old Portuguese talent - dubbed "underrated" by Zach Lowy - ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers in the Men's Next Eight Leagues over the last 12 months for assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons, demonstrating that he is an incredibly attacking-minded ball-playing defender.

When comparing his output last season with that of Newcastle titan Schar, the youngster already has outperformed his fellow defender in a number of key attributes including pass completion rate (89.6% v 69%), percentage of dribblers tackled (56.1% v 50%), successful take-ons (85% v 60%) and aerial duels won (60.2% v 51.7%).

Indeed, it is highly unlikely that Howe will be keen to break up the centre-back partnership that Schar and Sven Botman have quickly developed as the duo had the joint-best defensive record in the entire Premier League last season alongside Manchester City, conceding just 33 goals in total.

Having said that, there will be many occasions when Newcastle require rotation and a fresh perspective in the back line next season, as well as a prospect for the future, so if Newcastle can beat their competitors to the signing of Inacio it would be a great piece of business for the future of the squad.