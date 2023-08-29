Newcastle United are considering a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, but an approach will only be made on one condition, according to reports.

Where does Goncalo Inacio play?

Inacio is naturally a centre-back who has played his football at the Jose Alvalade Stadium since his childhood days having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2020, and he’s gone on to become a regular feature of the senior fold, making 124 appearances to date.

The Portugal international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another four years, but having delivered a consistent high level of performances under Ruben Amorim last season, he’s been highlighted as a transfer target by PIF and Eddie Howe.

Back in July, Football Insider reported that the Magpies were exploring a move for the 22-year-old who they believe fits the profile of player that they are looking to bolster their ranks with, and there could already be a vacant position waiting for him at St. James’ Park.

Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth recently claimed that Besiktas are plotting a swoop for Jamaal Lascelles who is open to an exit due to his lack of game time, so if he were to depart, the boss may have already found his captain’s replacement in the form of the colossus over in his homeland.

Are Newcastle signing Goncalo Inacio?

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle could “revisit a move” for Inacio, though any deal is dependent on the severity of the injury to Sven Botman who was forced off the pitch during the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Sporting CP star’s deal is believed to include a €60m (£51m) release clause, which is the fee that will need to be paid in order to prise him away before the end of the window.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester United having also been linked, as per the same outlet, it’s claimed that the defender is eventually “expected to make a move” to England, though which club he’ll be signing for yet remains to be seen.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Standing at 6 foot 1, Inacio poses a strong physical presence in defence and there’s no doubt that he could tighten up Newcastle’s ranks even more, so should he sign on the dotted line before the deadline, it may well be a massive coup for Howe.

Read The Latest Newcastle Transfer News HERE...

The Almada native, who is naturally left-footed, was averaging 1.9 aerial wins and clearances per league game last season, alongside recording a 90% pass success rate which was higher than any of the players achieved in the northeast, showing that his calmness and composure on the ball would be an upgrade on the boss’ current options.

Sporting’s “sensation”, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also provided three assists and scored one goal himself during the previous campaign in Liga Portugal so is even capable of contributing to efforts in the final third, therefore possibly making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue, and by the looks of things, it could be one to watch.