Newcastle United are considering a swoop to bring Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos to the Premier League, according to reports.

How many goals did Goncalo Ramos score this season?

Ramos is naturally a striker who has played his football at the Estadio da Luz all of his career having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first-team back in 2020. He’s since gone on to become a regular feature of Roger Schmidt’s side, making 30 starts from 34 Liga Portugal games last season and finding the back of the net 19 times in those outings.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to the northeast last summer when journalist Pedro Sepulveda reported that the Magpies were “interested” in striking a deal for the 22-year-old, which was followed up by O Jogo who claimed that he was still firmly on their radar in January, though once again, a switch failed to materialise.

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali could finalise his transfer to Eddie Howe’s side within the next “few days”, and the boss will be hoping that his centre-forward target can follow in his footsteps, now eyeing a third attempt to bring Ramos to St. James’ Park.

Are Newcastle signing Ramos?

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are “looking at” Ramos as a serious option for the summer as a result of Howe wanting to add to his attacking ranks.

Benfica’s striker, who has a staggering €120m (£103m) release clause, is believed to be “admired” by the recruitment team, and whilst it’s unknown whether an approach will be made in the coming weeks, there’s a chance that “groundwork” could be getting laid behind-the-scenes to go for it in the new year.

Is Ramos a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle do already have strong centre-forward options in Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but Ramos, dubbed an “outrageous” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have a higher ceiling than both of them, so it would be a massive coup should Howe be able to secure his services either this window or the next.

The Gestifute client posted 26 total goal contributions (19 goals and seven assists) in 30 Liga Portugal appearances last season which not only made him his club’s best-performing offensive player but he also received the division’s Striker of the Year award for 2022/23.

The World Cup participant additionally recorded 98 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef, so with the prolific threat that he could bring, Ramos joining would undoubtedly strengthen the squad ahead of next season.