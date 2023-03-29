Newcastle United will need to fork out €120m (£105m) if they want to sign Benfica's Goncalo Ramos this summer, with the striker's value tripling in value since the start of the season, according to a report.

Which clubs are interested in signing Goncalo Ramos?

Newcastle emerged as potential suitors for Ramos back in August, at which point the club were desperate to bring in a new striker, however he pledged his loyalty to Benfica, the club he has played for since the age of 12. The Magpies are not the only Premier League club eyeing the forward, with Portuguese outlet Record reporting Manchester United could make a move, amid reports he has grown weary of waiting for a pay rise at Benfica. (via Football365)

Chelsea are also said to be considering a move for the Portugal international, however he is under contract until 2026, meaning his current club are under no obligation to sell him for lower than his release clause any time soon. That release clause could scupper Newcastle's chances of signing the 21-year-old this summer, as Jornal de Noticias are now reporting Benfica are set to demand the full €120m (£105m) (via Sport Witness).

The new price is a huge increase from earlier on in the season, when the Olhao-born marksman was valued at just €40m (£35m), but the Portuguese club feel they can now demand far more, given his impressive form for club and country this season. It is detailed that Newcastle, Man United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs most linked to the starlet, but it remains to be seen whether any of them will be willing to match the figure Benfica have in mind.

Should Newcastle make a move for Goncalo Ramos?

The Benfica youth product impressed out in Qatar at the World Cup, with Gary Lineker hailing him as "remarkable" for being able to handle the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the round of 16.

At club level, the youngster has been formidable in front of goal, netting on 16 occasions in the Primeira Liga, averaging 0.88 goals per 90 in the process, the joint-highest figure of any player with at least five goals.

That said, spending £105m on a player unproven outside of Portugal would be a real risk for Newcastle, and they should look to negotiate a lower transfer fee, which they may be able to do, given that he is growing unsettled about having to wait for a pay rise.

Considering the level of interest in Ramos, the Magpies will still need to spend big to secure his signature in the summer, but he would be an excellent addition to the frontline, judging by his goal return, and his proven ability to perform under pressure.