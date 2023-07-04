Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos, as Eddie Howe prepares for the thrilling 2023/24 campaign at St James’ Park.

The Magpies enjoyed a blockbuster season to lead them into an expectedly busy summer, finishing in fourth with confirmation that they will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2002/03.

Despite accelerating up the rankings, Howe is hungry for further success in the North East, which he could achieve by swiftly signing the clubs’ latest target.

What’s the latest on Goncalo Ramos to Newcastle?

As reported yesterday by Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha - relayed by Sport Witness - Benfica are expecting Newcastle to ‘attack’ in their bid to sign the 22-year-old.

It’s stated that the Premier League side are aware that Benfica would only accept offers in the region of €80m (£69m), with the club reportedly ready to ‘present an offer’.

The in-demand forward who is also mentioned to be of interest to Manchester United has a bumper release clause of €120m (£103m) in a contract valid until 2025.

What could Goncalo Ramos offer to Newcastle?

Speaking back in January, Howe admitted his desire to replace the presence of Chris Wood with a player that is ‘ready to play’ for the club, via the Chronicle.

The 31-year-old traded St James’ Park for the City Ground in the winter transfer window, leaving the Magpies with just Callum Wilson as the only identifiable out-and-out centre-forward.

With 18 goals in the Premier League, the Englishman has done a stellar job at leading the line, however in signing another forward the North East club could bolster their chances of challenging for the title.

Hailed as “outrageous” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Portuguese sensation Goncalo Ramos could be the perfect individual to ease some pressure from Wilson.

In 30 Liga Portugal appearances last season, the 22-year-old found the net 19 times averaging a monstrous 0.75 non-penalty goals per 90 via FBref, a stat that placed him in the top 3% of forwards in the division.

The young star could be the figure to lead Newcastle to further heights, as well as being the perfect candidate to act as Wilson’s heir with the 31-year-old theoretically nearing the latter stages of his playing career.

Ramos took to the spotlight at the World Cup when he was chosen ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line for his country, in which he wrote his name in the stars with a Round-of-16 hat-trick to send Portugal to the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old could undoubtedly flourish in Howe’s free-flowing attacking side, based upon the fact that his numbers prove he’s a natural goal scorer with a talent difficult to find.

As per FBref, the live wire averaged an impressive 3.87 total shots per 90, with an average of 1.46 being on target, similar to Wilson who averaged a total of 3.36 shots per 90 in the Premier League.

Identified by Kulig as having strengths in his pace and off-the-ball movement, the young gem could be the perfect fit for Newcastle, and a statement signing should the Magpies claim his signature over the likes of Manchester United.

What is certain is Howe’s requirement to recruit a forward this summer, and with finances not expected to be an issue, Ramos could be the perfect suitor for the thrilling times to come at St James’ Park.