Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Ligue 1 ace Habib Diallo, as Eddie Howe looks to prepare his squad for the Champions League.

The Magpies are hitting new levels with the backing of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), and after a fast transition, are expected to have a busy summer to get their side up to scratch.

Could Newcastle United sign Habib Diallo?

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Newcastle have emerged as one of the sides interested in Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo.

Genuardi tweeted this week that the northeast giants are joined by top-flight rivals West Ham United and Brentford in their pursuit of the prolific forward, who is contracted to the French side until 2025.

"Targeted by several PL formations (West Ham, Newcastle, Brentford), Strasbourg H. #Diallo also has a track in Serie A, in particular. Linked until 2025 with Racing, the ex-Messin is on the shortlist of a Roma in search of a new edge," he tweeted.

It's thought that Diallo is valued at around £20m by the French outfit.

How good is Habib Diallo?

Across 37 Ligue 1 appearances, the Senegalese gem scored 20 goals for Strasbourg, asserting himself as one of the most potent scorers in a league packed with star names.

Ending the campaign as the sixth-highest scorer in the French top-flight, it comes as no surprise that clubs in the Premier League are swarming around his availability this summer.

For Newcastle, the potential of signing Diallo is an exciting one, with the 28-year-old showing glimpses of being a suitable heir to Callum Wilson, who at 31 is not getting any younger.

Despite theoretically nearing a less lucrative milestone in his playing career, the Englishman has shown no signs of slowing down, as highlighted by his 23 goal contributions in the Premier League last term.

Across 31 league appearances, the former AFC Bournemouth talisman found the net 18 times, whilst he also registered five assists in a celebrated individual campaign leading the line at St James’ Park.

Howe’s reported target could be the perfect man to one day succeed Wilson, with the two having similar strengths playing as a typical no.9.

The Senegal international, who stands at 6 foot 1, has shown over the years in France that he is a natural goalscorer, netting 53 goals in 150 appearances in Ligue 1 representing both Strasbourg and FC Metz, who have both fluttered on the fence between the first and second division.

In a side as skilled in the final third as Newcastle, the 28-year-old titan could thrive in the northeast, in ways similar to Wilson since making the step from the south coast.

Just like the Strasbourg sensation, the England international has found the net every campaign, showing his innate threat in front of goal.

Having been hailed as “reliable” by his manager Frederic Antonetti, Diallo could bring a mirrored level of consistency leading the line, as highlighted by his 0.53 non-penalty goals per 90 last term, via FBref.

Averaging 1.13 shots on target per 90 in Ligue 1, the Thies-born gem recorded a presence in front of goal for the 15th-place side similar to Wilson in the Magpies’ fourth-place finishing campaign, who averaged 1.49 shots on target per 90.

Howe could add a goal-scoring talent to his side this summer, in a figure that could provide St James’ Park with a talent in the calibre of Wilson and could potentially one day take the reins from the 31-year-old in the northeast.