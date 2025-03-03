Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has dropped a concerning Newcastle United injury update, as the fitness issues continue to mount up ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle suffer FA Cup heartbreak against Brighton

The Magpies are still stinging after their FA Cup fifth round exit on Sunday afternoon, as Brighton got the better of them at St James' Park in extra time.

Danny Welbeck's late winner sealed a 2-1 victory for the visitors, and not only was elimination a big blow for Eddie Howe, but also Anthony Gordon's red card that has seen him ruled out of the EFL Cup final clash with Liverpool at Wembley on March 16th.

In terms of transfer news, a summer move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has been mooted, with the Brazilian seen as a strong but affordable option to bring in. While a swap deal involving Sandro Tonali has also been mentioned, the Premier League side will surely be desperate to retain the services of the Italian.

Another report has claimed that the Magpies are targeting a "right-sided centre back, right winger and versatile midfielder/forward" in the summer transfer window, as Howe looks to bring in sufficient quality and depth, and such depth will be needed as things go from bad to worse on the team news front...

Newcastle sweating over Isak, Trippier, Botman and Hall

Taking to X to offer updates on the likes of Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier, Downie admitted that there is "no timescale" on Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall's return date ,while Sven Botman is still not 100 per cent, reporting Howe is "concerned" about potentially "big problems".

Hall's issue in particular will be a real worry considering how important he has been for the Magpies this season, arguably making himself England's standout left-back option for new manager Thomas Tuchel. The 20-year-old has started 24 league matches, chipping in with four assists and also averaging 2.1 tackles per game, showing that he can be effective at both ends of the pitch.

Howe knows what an important player he is for him, describing him as a "really talented lad" last year, adding that he wants him to be a Newcastle player for "many years".

Hopefully, the defender's scan reveals that he will only be missing for a short amount of time, but with the cup final less than two weeks away, there will be genuine worries about both he and Botman missing one of the biggest games in the Magpies' history.