Newcastle United have been given a potential boost following a piece of off-field news that has emerged regarding a "superb" player.

Newcastle transfer news

This summer promises to be a busy one at St James' Park, with new signings hopefully coming in to boost the squad while certain key players move on to pastures new.

In terms of possible additions, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has emerged as an option to come in, having stood out as one of his side's best players this season. Tottenham are also believed to be providing stiff competition, and the north Londoners could have the edge if they qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle are also reportedly leading the race to sign highly rated Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande in the summer transfer window as Eddie Howe aims to strengthen his defence following long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Meanwhile, Juventus youngster Matias Soule is another possible target for the Magpies. Currently playing on loan at Frosinone this season, scoring 10 goals in 30 Serie A appearances, he has been compared to Lionel Messi in the past.

In terms of those who could leave Newcastle at the end of the season, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have all been linked with moves away in recent months, with the club no doubt desperate to keep hold of certain stars.

Newcastle boosted over "superb" player's future

According to a fresh update from The Telegraph, Bruno Guimaraes has bought a new £4m home in Northumberland, hinting that he could be staying put at Newcastle this summer.

The report states that the Brazilian "has given the strongest indication yet that he intends to remain" at St James' moving forward, in what would act as a significant boost for the Magpies.

Bruno has to be seen as one of the most important figures for Newcastle to keep hold of, considering he is entering his peak years, unlike Trippier and Wilson, for example.

Granted, the 26-year-old hasn't necessarily had his best season in 2023/24, with Howe's side finding things tough in general, but he has still chipped in with four goals and six assists in the Premier League. Alan Shearer has lauded him, too, with the Magpies legend saying of him on Match of the Day last season:

“He was superb. The way he handles that ball under pressure and is able to ping that ball into the forward players, he’s so comfortable on the ball, particularly if you give him this amount of space. His weight of pass was superb and the way he controlled that midfield. They got into so many good areas because of his ability, he never looks flustered and [always] looks in control of the ball - he never panics." Retaining Bruno's services could feel as important as any new signing this summer, and the hope is that he sees his future at Newcastle for as many years as possible.