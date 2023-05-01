Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby has a 'big future' at St James' Park, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Harrison Ashby?

Last week, Eddie Howe gave an update on whether Ashby would be involved in the Magpies' season run-in following a hamstring problem after he appeared for their Under-21 side in a 4-3 victory over Norwich City.

In his pre-match press conference before Newcastle thrashed Tottenham 6-1 in the Premier League, the 45-year-old said:

“He’s had a minor hamstring problem a couple of times, which has just dented his ability to train with us. Really pleased to see him come through (Monday’s) game.

"He played very well. He showed his qualities. He could potentially before the end of the season be in the matchday squad but he’s very much one that we’re developing and looking forward to trying to maximise his talent.”

The Scotland Under-21 international has yet to make a senior appearance for the Magpies since joining from West Ham United for £3 million back in January; however, it looks as if he could soon be set for a chance to showcase his abilities in the North East.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Sky Sports journalist Downie has echoed the sentiment that Ashby could become a big player for Newcastle in years to come.

When asked about what alternatives Newcastle have to Kieran Trippier at right-back, Downie told FFC: "That's why they went and got that young kid Harrison Ashby in January. I think they see a big future in him."

Can Harrison Ashby go on to have a successful career at Newcastle United?

It seems as if Ashby is highly rated at St James' Park and on the face of it, being able to learn from the example of someone like Tripper sets at right-back can only be beneficial for his career development.

Javier Manquillo is also on hand to cover for Trippier when needed, giving Magpies boss Howe plenty of options to choose from on the right-hand side of defence.

Ashby has endured an unfortunate time with injuries at Newcastle; however, the £10k-a-week ace has plenty of time on his side to break into the fold and become a key player in the coming years.

Next season could prove to be an exciting time for the youngster as he looks to make the right-back position his own in the North East.

But you do have to wonder how their potential qualification for the Champions League may see Newcastle question whether they have the required depth given he is yet to play for the senior side.

It could possibly see Ashby offered opportunities in the league or cup competitions as Howe may rotate the 32-year-old, Trippier.