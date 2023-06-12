Newcastle United are interested in a deal to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on loan this summer, according to reports.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Man United?

The Red Devils centre-back first arrived at Old Trafford from at the time Premier League rivals Leicester City back in 2019 and over the years has become a regular feature of the first-team, clocking up 175 appearances since joining, not to mention that he’s also Erik Ten Hag’s captain.

The England international, however, made just eight starts and the same number of substitute outings in the top-flight last season so is significantly out of favour, and he’s already been linked with an exit with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton all keen.

90min have reported that the 30-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place beyond the summer, but with his boss already searching the market for replacements, it appears that they are open to sanctioning his sale, which has alerted Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park.

Are Newcastle signing Maguire?

According to The Sun, Newcastle “want to rescue” Maguire on a loan basis this summer, but Man United are only happy to let him go permanently, meaning that PIF will have to buy him should they want to secure his services.

The M16 defender “can leave” if the price is right, but the reason they won’t green-light a loan is because they would be helping a rival and gaining no financial benefit themselves. Should the northeast outfit come forward with a cash offer, it could be a “different story”.

Should PIF submit a bid for Maguire?

Newcastle will know that Maguire can be a decent player in his prime but in recent seasons he’s not lived up to expectations at Man United, which has seen him described as “terrible” by members of the media, so PIF should avoid this move at all costs.

The World Cup participant, who’s sponsored by Puma, ranked as Ten Hag’s 18th worst-performing defensive player during the previous term averaging just 0.5 tackles per game, as well as placing 17th overall in their squad ratings, via WhoScored.

The Sheffield-born player, who also failed to record a single goal or assist, is currently pocketing £190k-per-week so his wage demands would be way too high to match, with the club’s highest earners being Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes on £120k-per-week.

Howe and the Magpies board should look elsewhere should he want to add to his defensive ranks.