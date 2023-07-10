Newcastle United could complete the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes in the next week or so, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harvey Barnes joining Newcastle?

The £40,000-a-week winger looks almost certain to enjoy a fresh challenge during the summer transfer window, following a disappointing season for the Foxes. They suffered relegation from the Premier League after failing to turn their fortunes around, which is now expected to lead to an exodus of key players before the new season gets underway.

In fairness to Barnes, he was a clear positive for Leicester much of the time, scoring an impressive 13 goals in just 32 league starts, made all the more commendable because of his team's all-round struggles. The 25-year-old is far too good to be playing in the Championship moving forward, especially as he will be eyeing up a place in England's squad at Euro 2024 next summer, having won one cap for the Three Lions to date.

Newcastle have arguably emerged as the favourites to acquire Barnes' signature in the coming days and weeks, seeing him as a strong option to come in and bolster the options at Eddie Howe's disposal, likely as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin. Now, another update has emerged that further suggests he will be at St James' Park sooner rather than later.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Barnes could join the Magpies in a matter of days, in what could be an important piece of transfer business:

"Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is now close to Newcastle, I think this deal could be closed within the next seven to ten days if all goes to plan. It’s also possible for Allan Saint-Maximin to leave Newcastle. It’s not guaranteed yet, but it’s a possibility and is being discussed on club side."

Barnes has the potential to be a superb signing for Newcastle this summer, possibly coming in as a straight replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who flattered to deceive last season and only scored one league goal in 25 appearances. The Leicester man's goal tally was far superior in a weaker team, and his direct running and ability and get in behind could make him a potent weapon for Howe.

At 25, the Foxes ace would also be arriving at an absolute sweet spot in his career, with his best years likely to be from now until around the age of 30, meaning the Magpies could see the very best of him for an extended period of time, seeing him mature even further and become more polished as a winger.

An overall tally of 45 goals and 32 assists in the Premier League further outlines the quality ion Barnes' locker - he has been described as "unbelievable" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, too, which is big praise from such a renowned figure in the modern game - and he is someone who can further help Newcastle grow into even more of a force, as they build a squad that is capable of flourishing across four different competitions next season, including the Champions League.