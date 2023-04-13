While Champions League qualification is the primary focus for Newcastle United at present, it won't be too long before the excitement begins to build regarding potential summer arrivals, with the rumour mill already starting to churn ahead of the upcoming window.

One notable piece of speculation in recent times has been the links to Leicester City winger, Harvey Barnes, with transfer insider Graeme Bailey reporting earlier this week that the Magpies have "done their homework" on the impressive Englishman.

In the attached piece for 90min, the report suggests that the 25-year-old is ready to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season - despite still having two years left to run on his existing deal - with the Tynesiders among those who are interested in securing his signature, as well as that of teammate, James Maddison.

The Burnley-born forward - who was previously hailed as a "real catalyst" by former boss Brendan Rodgers earlier in the campaign - has been a real shining light in an otherwise grim season for the relegation-threatened Foxes, with the hope being that the £40k-per-week man can replicate his standout form at St James' Park.

Would Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle?

The 5 foot 9 speedster has been a real consistent threat in recent years for the Midlands outfit, having scored 42 goals and provided 32 assists in 181 games in all competitions to date, having done much of his damage down the left flank in that time.

While the one-time West Bromwich Albion loanee has still only earned one cap for his country at senior level, the wide man is a truly "unbelievable" talent - as per Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - with a move to an ambitious outfit such as Newcastle having no doubt been warranted.

As far as Eddie Howe's side are concerned, it will be of interest that Barnes is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Manchester United talisman, Marcus Rashford, according to FBref, with the pair both wreaking havoc down the left side for their respective clubs.

That likeness between the two compatriots is also showcased by their prowess in front of goal with the Leicester ace having scored ten Premier League goals this season, with Rashford - who has 28 to his name in all competitions - is slightly ahead having scored 15 times in the top-flight.

Equally, the two men also mirror each with their creative quality as Barnes has racked up 85 progressive carries and 65 progressive passes from 28 league games this season as a marker of his front-foot approach, while the Old Trafford star has recorded 66 and 62 for the same two metrics, respectively, from his 29 league appearances.

That comparison to Rashford will be of intrigue to those on Tyneside as the Red Devils ace has been in rampant form so far this season, having notably been hailed as "unstoppable" by manager Erik ten Hag due to his goalscoring exploits.

For Howe and co to find their own version of the devastating forward in the form of Barnes would be a real coup, with that potential signing likely to help bolster a forward line that is currently beginning to fire with Alexander Isak as the figurehead.