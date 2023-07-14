Newcastle United target Harvey Barnes is 'open to' the prospect of moving to the North East from Leicester City this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

How good is Harvey Barnes and why are Newcastle United keen on him?

Barnes has been a steady performer on the left flank for Leicester City in the Premier League over the last few years and had a positive campaign on a personal level last term despite the Foxes' relegation, netting 13 goals and laying on three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Times report that a deal that would see Barnes move to St James' Park is edging closer after fresh talks between both parties in the last few days and a fee in the region of £35 million could be agreed this week.

Suppose an agreement is concluded for Barnes to head to Newcastle United. In that case, the Magpies will have 'spent their net transfer budget' for this window, following on from the high-profile arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55 million.

Journalist Simon Jones revealed in his Transfer Confidential that both Manchester United and West Ham United are keen to strike a deal for Barnes.

Allan Saint-Maximin may be offloaded by the Magpies in order to raise funds to acquire Barnes, though there are doubts over whether Eddie Howe's men would be able to match Leicester City's £40 million valuation, which differs from The Times' claims over a £35 million agreement.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Barnes is open to the possibility of joining Newcastle United.

Jacobs told FFC: "That £40 million number is not something that Newcastle necessarily want to pay. I think the Newcastle starting position will be well under that number. Things have advanced on the player's side, who's open to the move and things are progressing as far as talks now. At the time we're recording this, I'm not aware of the formal offer. That may change by the end of the week or over the course of the weekend."

Who else could Newcastle United sign this summer?

According to L’Equipe via TEAMtalk, Lille striker Johnathan David has been linked to Newcastle United and boss Howe is reportedly monitoring the Canada international's situation.

Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco is another name on the radar at St James' Park and the Magpies are believed to have 'sounded out' a move for the 25-year-old, as per Football Transfers.

Discussions are at a very early stage and Newcastle United have asked Inter Milan to name their asking price for the cultured defender this window.

Chronicle Live understand that despite Newcastle United's interest in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, no offer has yet been submitted to the Gunners as of yet.

Foot Mercato via The Sun claim that Lyon's Rayan Cherki, who has also received attention from Chelsea, is someone who is admired by the North East giants and could be sought after to provide versatility and competition this campaign.

In the next few weeks, we will find out more about who Newcastle United value as key targets as the 2023/24 season edges closer to getting competitively underway.