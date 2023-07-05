Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Leicester City gem Harvey Barnes, as Eddie Howe bids to bolster his attack this summer.

It’s due to be a busy transfer window for the Magpies, who have powerful financial backing and a new-found pull due to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign.

The signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan fired Newcastle’s transfer dealings off to an impressive start, and the North East side could keep up the momentum by securing the signature of Barnes.

What’s the latest on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?

As reported yesterday by the Daily Mail, Newcastle are ‘back on the trail’ of the Leicester winger, who has seen his future become a topic of interest for a number of Premier League clubs.

The report states that West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham have ‘enquired’ over the 25-year-old’s availability, with an exit from the King Power almost certain following the Foxes’ relegation.

The report speculates a £35m price tag has been put on the forward, making him an affordable option for the Magpies.

What could Harvey Barnes offer to Newcastle?

Despite enjoying an impressive season in the final third, netting 69 goals in 38 Premier League games, Howe is reportedly looking to add firepower to his attack this summer.

After scoring 13 goals in 34 appearances, Barnes stood out as a key player in Leicester’s underwhelming side, sparking rumours that he will depart with the aim to remain in the Premier League.

It’s clear to see why clubs are circling the Englishman, who was a constant threat for the Foxes on the flank, excelling as one of the league’s most dangerous wide men.

Signing players from abroad can be a risk, with there being some anxiety about whether the individual can adapt to the physicality and demands of the English top tier.

The bonus with signing Barnes is the fact that he is a ready-made Premier League proven talent, hailed as “unbelievable” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle, like every club, have had to be patient with some talent as they adapt to the league, one being Miguel Almiron who has taken some time to show glimpses of his full potential after trading the MLS for the Premier League in 2019.

Last campaign, the Paraguayan finally signalled that he was at home on Tyneside, scoring 11 goals in the league in his best individual campaign since his arrival.

The 29-year-old managed to net just nine goals in his first three and a half years in the Premier League, repaying the patience of those around him last term.

Introducing Barnes could be productive for the former Atlanta winger, who could set the tone for the level wide players should be operating at, in the bid to inspire Almiron to remain consistent through competition.

Despite scoring 11 goals, the winger scored just two between January and the end of the season, showing his problems with consistency.

Deployable on either side, Almiron could form some healthy competition with the Leicester sensation, installing a raised level of performance in the attack.

The two are very similar in their ability, with Barnes displaying the edge in front of goal, averaging 0.43 non-penalty goals per 90 to the Newcastle star’s 0.40, via FBref.

Howe could introduce fuel to the fire of his attack by signing Barnes, who in any regard would be an upgrade to the side, adding significant depth and power to the Magpies’ front line.