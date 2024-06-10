Newcastle United have "agreed personal terms" with a "priority" £25k-a-week target ahead of a summer move, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will be targeting new signings in various areas of the pitch in the summer transfer window, as Eddie Howe looks to bounce back after a relatively disappointing season for his side in the Premier League.

Former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with the attacking ace now a free agent after leaving the King Power Stadium at the end of the campaign. He has the same agent as Joelinton, which could potentially help discussions over the transfer.

A new goalkeeper appears to be high up on Howe's list of priorities ahead of next season, with Nick Pope suffering an injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign. Young Burnley stopper James Trafford has emerged as a long-term option between the sticks, with a first bid submitted for his services.

In midfield, Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly wanted by Newcastle in the coming months, with the Frenchman picking up plenty of Premier League in the past during his stint with Arsenal. He is thought to have fallen out with his current manager Igor Tudor, and could therefore look for a new challenge.

Newcastle agree personal terms with player

According to Romano on X, Newcastle have now agreed personal terms with Trafford over a summer move to the club, seeing him as a "priority" option to bring in.

"Understand Newcastle have agreed personal terms with James Trafford as priority option to become new goalkeeper. New proposal to Burnley expected soon, in the region of £15m with add-ons based on performances. Man City will receive 20% of the fee from Burnley."

Trafford jumps out as one of English football's brightest young talents currently, initially emerging as a big prospect at Manchester City, before impressing at Burnley after sealing a permanent move to Turf Moor last year. He made England's preliminary squad for Euro 2024, too, and while he didn't make the final cut for the tournament, that still outlines the progress he has made.

At just 21 years of age, the £25,000-a-week 'keeper still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, and international colleague Cole Palmer has waxed lyrical over him, saying: "I've always said to him – even when we were little – that he is going to be world-class."

Trafford could be seen by Newcastle as a player who can come straight in and challenge Pope for regular minutes, as well as being viewed as the Englishman's long-term successor at St James', learning from training with him every day and maturing as the years pass.

The sky appears to be the limit for the former City man, who will surely dream of being England's first-choice goalkeeper eventually, and the Magpies could have him for around 15 years potentially, making him a long-term investment who could look like a steal over time.