With Martin Dubravka on course to become a free agent and leave the club at the end of the season, Newcastle United have already reportedly lined up a potential replacement.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies seem to be thinking ahead this summer in what would be a refreshing change following the disaster of the previous summer window. Spending the majority of the open market on a failed pursuit to sign Marc Guehi, Newcastle ended the summer without several much-needed reinforcements and endured a slow start to the campaign.

Only recently getting back on track, Alexander Isak's return to goalscoring form has helped Eddie Howe's side put their slow start behind them and begin to look upwards, especially after defeating high-flying Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Qualifying for European football will undoubtedly be the aim, and that would go a long way towards welcoming a number of targets when it comes to the attraction of Newcastle's project.

However, one player who currently looks destined to head in the other direction is Martin Dubravka. The 35-year-old has been an admirable backup over the last few years at St James' Park, but looks unlikely to sign a new contract and could leave on a free deal next summer.

As clubs in the Saudi Pro League reportedly circle for his signature, those on Tyneside have seemingly set their sights on a replacement. According to the Sunday Mirror, (via Sports View), Newcastle have already lined up James Trafford to replace Dubravka and will pursue the Burnley shot-stopper next summer.

Reportedly valued at just £20m, Trafford should be well within Newcastle's range. They'll want to make no mistake this time around, though, having missed out on the 22-year-old's signature last summer to add to their woes amid profit and sustainability concerns. One of a few deals that they failed to get over the line despite their reported interest, Newcastle must not once again next summer.

"Brilliant" Trafford could push Pope all the way

Now 32 years old, the arrival of a goalkeeper 10 years his junior would no doubt leave Nick Pope at risk of losing his Newcastle place, either as soon as next season or in the years to come. Howe could swiftly swap the old for the new by welcoming Trafford into his side or perhaps wait for Pope to step aside courtesy of his age and have a ready-made replacement raring to go.

The Burnley star earned a lot of praise even as the Clarets were relegated last season, including from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who said on Match of the Day (via the Burnley Express): "He was brilliant, I was delighted for him. Coming into the Burnley side after a £19m move, Vincent Kompany has shown a lot of faith in him and he made some very, very good saves.

"A lot of the Burnley fans weren’t quite sure simply because of [Arijanet] Muric and how well he had done to come up, but he made some fantastic saves."