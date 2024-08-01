After years of poor dealings in the transfer market under former owner Mike Ashley, Newcastle United hit the jackpot with the Saudi PIF takeover, which has seen increased transfer funds and improved recruitment.

The ownership, coupled with the job conducted by boss Eddie Howe, has taken the Magpies to a place they could’ve only dreamed of before the takeover - reaching the Champions League group stages for the first time in 20 years during the 2023/24 season.

Key first-team signings such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have played crucial roles in the club’s success, proving to be worth every penny of their respective transfer fees.

However, they’ve also invested in youth, with Yankuba Minteh joining last summer for £6.5m before being sold to Brighton for £33m this window without playing a single minute for the first team.

Despite recent success, the board and Howe are on the hunt for more new additions to help provide more competition and depth within the squad, allowing the Magpies to become a consistent top-four challenger in the years ahead.

Newcastle United transfer news

Since the opening of the transfer window, the Magpies have been linked with a whole host of players in numerous different positions as Howe aims to increase his squad depth to prevent a repeat of last season’s injury crisis.

A centre-back and a right-sided forward have been two of the key positions that the Newcastle boss is aiming to strengthen, with endless targets rumoured in recent weeks.

Noni Madueke is a player who has constantly been touted with a move to Tyneside over the last seven days, with fresh reports over the weekend claiming the Chelsea forward has agreed personal terms over a move to St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old registered seven goal contributions in his 23 Premier League appearances last season, proving to be a potential upgrade on any options currently available at Howe’s disposal.

Malick Thiaw is another talent who has been frequently mentioned over a move to Tyneside, with the Magpies rumoured to have submitted a bid for his services in recent weeks.

Newcastle boss Howe confirmed just a couple of days ago that they were still in the market for reinforcements, with AC Milan centre-back Thiaw potentially one player who could be a Magpies player come the start of the season.

However, whilst it’s unclear how much they will have to pay for his signature, he’s currently valued lower than one star who joined the club after the Saudi PIF takeover.

Sven Botman’s market value in 2024

Centre-back Sven Botman joined the club with high expectations after his £32m move to Tyneside during the summer of 2022.

He’s since made a huge impact at the back, registering 66 appearances in all competitions, before an ACL injury towards the back end of last season which could rule him out until 2025.

Sven Botman's Newcastle stats since joining in 2022 Statistics Tally Games played 66 Minutes played 5,489' Clean sheets 22 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, his injury hasn’t had an effect on his market value, with the “sensational” Dutchman, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, still valued at £38m, as per Transfermarkt - a £6m increase on the fee they forked out for his services two years ago.

For perspective, that valuation is still ahead of the €40m (£35m) price tag that has been touted for Thiaw - the man who could partner the Dutchman upon his return from injury, should a deal be completed for his services.

The Botman deal is evidence of the excellent business conducted by the current owners, with their big-money signings undoubtedly worth a huge amount more than what they paid for them.

Thiaw could be the latest player to follow the trend, with the defender potentially making a huge impact on Howe’s backline in the 2024/25 campaign.