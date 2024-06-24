Highlights Newcastle makes early moves for Kilman and Calvert-Lewin to strengthen squad before next season.

Neto linked as potential "incredible" signing, despite injury concerns. Price could reach £50m.

Neto as exciting attacking prospect with impressive stats, but injury history poses risk for Newcastle.

Newcastle United have made an approach for an "incredible" Premier League player alongside Max Kilman, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies could be looking to strike some early summer transfer business in the coming weeks, as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad well before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Newcastle is Wolves centre-back Kilman, with defensive additions badly needed next term, following injury problems in that area of the pitch, with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles expected to be out for many months with serious knee issues. A player-plus-cash bid was even submitted by the Magpies and then rejected by Wolves.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been mentioned as a potential signing for Newcastle numerous times in the past, and he is again being backed to seal a move there at some point in the near future, with a transfer thought to be close. The Englishman only has one year remaining on his current deal, so the Blues may feel that now is the last realistic chance to earn good money for him.

The Magpies are also reportedly in talks to sign Sporting CP central defender Ousmane Diomande, following a successful season that saw the youngster clinch Primeira Liga title glory.

According to HITC, Newcastle have made contact with Wolves over winger Pedro Neto and a move to St James' Park in the summer transfer window. It is stated that Wanderers want around £50m for arguably their most prized asset.

The Magpies are one of a number of clubs who are "keeping tabs" on the Portuguese, with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all mentioned in the report, too.

Neto could be a spectacular signing for Newcastle ahead of next season, with the winger arguably one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League on his day. In 2023/24, the 24-year-old bagged nine assists in just 18 league starts, outlining his productivity in the final third, and manager at Molineux Gary O'Neil once said of him:

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here. I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

The one standout question mark against Neto is his injury record, however, with consistent spells on the sidelines often coming his way, so there could be a risk in Newcastle making a move for him.

He is such a special talent that it could be worth the gamble, however, and if he can rid himself of his fitness woes, he may well be the next attacking hero at St James'. His combination of pace, dribbling and devilish end product could get even more out of Alexander Isak, too, who would no doubt thrive off his delivery from out wide, and at 24, Neto is still a young player with so much more to offer.